Herd Stops Go-Go

January 30, 2026

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, beat the Capital City Go-Go, 124-99.

Mark Sears powered the Herd with 24 points while Cormac Ryan followed with 22 points.

The top scorers for the Capital City Go-Go were Keshon Gilbert with 17 points and AJ Johnson with 15 points.

The Herd opened the game by exploding to an early 8-0 lead behind Stephen Thompson Jr. and Cormac Ryan. Wisconsin kept piling on as Stephen Thompson Jr. knocked down a pair of deep threes while Mark Sears added a 27footer to put the Herd ahead by double-digits. Victor Oladipo followed with two baskets to complete the Herd's opening 19-2 run. Johnny Davis came off the bench, drilling two triples to keep Wisconsin up by 17. John Butler Jr. capped the dominant quarter with a steal and fingerroll at the last second, completing a 4217 quarter in which the Herd shot 68.2% and went 8-for10 from three.

Wisconsin stretched its lead to 28 almost immediately in the second quarter, as John Butler Jr. knocked down a long 27foot three-pointer. Although Capital City briefly chipped away at the deficit, the Herd continued to control the tempo with a Mark Sears layup and a transition three from Cormac Ryan. Kira Lewis Jr. added a fastbreak bucket, and Wisconsin repeatedly turned defense into offense, highlighted by Cormac Ryan's stealanddunk and a Victor Oladipo runout dunk. Wisconsin closed the half with a pair of free throws, maintaining a 62-39 advantage despite a short Capital City stretch of threes. Cormac Ryan paced the Herd with 15 points in the first half.

Capital City opened with a three, but the Herd immediately answered as Mark Sears buried a 25footer, sparking another longrange display. Cormac Ryan drained a 22foot three-pointer and finished a reverse layup, while Mark Sears added two more triples to restore a 24point cushion. The GoGo briefly surged with back-to-back threes, but Wisconsin pushed back again as Kira Lewis Jr. and Johnny Davis scored. Mark Sears posted 12 points in the third quarter as the Herd shot 57.1% and carried a 94-74 lead into the fourth quarter.

Stephen Thompson Jr. opened the final quarter with a fourpoint play. Wisconsin quickly ballooned the lead again as Alex Antetokounmpo hit a deep three and Kira Lewis Jr. sprinted for a fastbreak layup, pushing the margin back to 28 at the ten-minute mark. Stephen Thompson Jr. drilled another long three while Johnny Davis added a tipin to establish the Herd's largest lead of the day at 112-79. Capital City responded with a small run, but Johnny Davis halted momentum with a 26foot three at 5:45. In the closing minutes, Wisconsin sealed the win with back-to-back dunks by John Butler Jr., finishing off a 124-99 road victory.

The Herd will rematch the Capital City Go-Go tomorrow, Jan. 31st at 6:00 p.m. CST. Fans can watch the game on The Spot - Green Bay 32.







