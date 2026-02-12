South Bay Lakers Depth Leads Comeback Win over San Diego

Published on February 12, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

South Bay Lakers News Release







EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers defeated the San Diego Clippers 128-116 Wednesday night at UCLA Health Training Center, improving to 11-8 in the regular season and 9-1 at home.

Five South Bay players scored in double figures, led by forward Tevian Jones, who tied a season high with 24 points (10-15 FG, 4-7 3FG), scoring 22 in the second half. Los Angeles Lakers two-way forward Drew Timme added 20 points, six rebounds and three assists. Guard RJ Davis recorded 18 points, five rebounds, five assists and one steal. Forward Anton Watson contributed 15 points, seven rebounds, six assists and one steal. Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James Jr., on assignment with South Bay, finished with 12 points, three rebounds, six assists and two blocks.

South Bay's reserve unit ignited the fourth-quarter surge, accounting for 68 total points on the night. After trailing 94-93 at the end of the third quarter, South Bay outscored San Diego 35-22 in the final period, with the reserve unit scoring all 35 points. The Clippers 22 fourth-quarter points tied a regular-season low for a South Bay opponent (Jan. 20 at Rio Grande Valley).

Guard John Poulakidas led San Diego with 30 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Guard Jaelen House recorded a double-double with 18 points and 17 assists. Guard Hunter Sallis added 20 points, while forward Cam Reddish and center Zach Freemantle each recorded 13 points. Forward Jahmyl Telfort contributed 11 points.

South Bay will travel to Frisco, Texas, on Friday, Feb. 20, to begin a four-game road trip against the Texas Legends before returning home to host the Stockton Kings at UCLA Health Training Center on Saturday, Feb. 28. Fans can click here to purchase tickets.







NBA G League Stories from February 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.