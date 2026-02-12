Poulakidas, House Set Franchise Records in Loss to Lakers

El Segundo, CA - John Poulakidas set a new franchise record with 10 three-pointers, and Jaelen House dished out a franchise mark 17 assists, but San Diego fell to South Bay, 128-116, on Wednesday night at UCLA Health Training Center.

Poulakidas, who leads the G League in made threes, poured in 30 points on 10-of-17 shooting, including 10-of-16 from beyond the arc. House added 18 points to go with his record-setting 17 assists, but the Clippers couldn't withstand South Bay's dominant second half.

The contest featured 17 lead changes and five ties, a close battle through much of the night. San Diego capitalized on 12 South Bay turnovers, converting them into 27 points. Hunter Sallis, one of six Clippers in double figures, logged 20 points off the bench. Lakers reserves contributed with 68 points and featured three double-digit scorers.

Led by Tevian Jones' 24 points, South Bay took control in the second half, outscoring San Diego 73-54 in the final two quarters. The Lakers used a late 21-8 run to put the game out of reach.

The Clippers will return home to Frontwave Arena on Thursday, February 19th at 7:30 p.m. for the first of two games against the Austin Spurs.







