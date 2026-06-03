San Diego Clippers Announce Six Home Dates for 2026-27 G League Season

Published on June 3, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

San Diego Clippers News Release







Oceanside, CA - The San Diego Clippers, the NBA G League affiliate of the LA Clippers, have announced six priority home dates for the upcoming 2026-27 NBA G League season.

The priority dates are highlighted by the Clippers home opener at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside on Friday, November 6, 2026, and Education Day on Thursday, March 4, 2027. Education Day will feature a digital education booklet, kids zone in the San Diego Zoo Safari Park Plaza, mascot appearances, giveaways, and more.

The full season schedule including opponents, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be announced at a later date.

The full list of dates can be found below:

Friday, November 6 (Home Opener)

Saturday, December 12

Saturday, January 9

Saturday, January 23

Saturday, February 6

Thursday, March 4 (Education Day)

San Diego Clippers courtside and general season tickets for the upcoming season are on sale now.







NBA G League Stories from June 3, 2026

San Diego Clippers Announce Six Home Dates for 2026-27 G League Season - San Diego Clippers

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