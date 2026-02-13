Cruise Sweep Two-Game Series with 123-108 Win over Maine, Enter All-Star Break Winners of 10 of Last 13
Published on February 12, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Motor City Cruise News Release
PORTLAND, Maine - The Motor City Cruise closed their final game of the week with a 123-108 win over the Maine Celtics at the Portland Expo Building.
Motor City (12-10) has now won 10 of its last 13 games and heads into the NBA G League All-Star break having climbed into the top eight of the Eastern Conference standings. With the win, the Motor City Cruise and the Detroit Pistons have combined for 52 regular season victories - the most combined wins by an NBA G League team and its parent club entering the All-Star break.
The Celtics (11-12) came out sharp on their home floor, building a 28-20 lead after the first quarter and stretching the margin to as many as 15 points in the first half. Maine shot 46% from the field and knocked down 16 3-pointers in the game, consistently spacing the floor and creating quality perimeter looks.
Motor City responded by settling in defensively and finding a rhythm offensively over the final three quarters. The Cruise outscored Maine 37-26 in the third period to take control and carried that momentum into the fourth. Motor City shot 49-of-83 (59%) overall and totaled a season high 76 points in the paint, capitalizing on efficient interior play.
Wendell Moore Jr. led the Cruise with 24 points and seven assists, while Isaac Jones added 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting with seven rebounds. Brice Williams contributed 20 points, including four 3-pointers, and Drew Peterson finished with 17 points and seven rebounds. Matthew Moncrieffe provided a lift off the bench with 10 points and a team-high 11 rebounds for his second career double-double, as Motor City outrebounded Maine 42-36.
Maine was paced by John Tonje's 29 points, highlighted by four made 3-pointers, while Max Shulga added 19 points and eight assists in a strong all-around effort. Aaron Scott chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds, and Hason Ward finished with 14 points and seven boards as the Celtics generated 46 points in the paint and 19 second-chance points.
The game featured five lead changes and four ties before the Cruise built their largest lead of 22 in the fourth quarter.
NBA G League Stories from February 12, 2026
- Sea Dub Reserves Lift Santa Cruz to 134-116 Victory over Memphis Hustle - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Brooks Jr. Sets Career High, Squadron Fall to Remix - Birmingham Squadron
- Charge Defeat Raptors 905 - Cleveland Charge
- Cruise Sweep Two-Game Series with 123-108 Win over Maine, Enter All-Star Break Winners of 10 of Last 13 - Motor City Cruise
- Swarm Etch Win on Legacy Night, Defeat Go-Go, 119-107 - Greensboro Swarm
- Cruise Race Past Maine Celtics - Maine Celtics
- Stars Drop Final Game Before All-Star Break to Valley Suns - Salt Lake City Stars
- Hildreth Propels Boom To Win Over Skyhawks In Thriller, 130-129 - College Park Skyhawks
- Long Island Nets Complete Four-Game Set in Montreal - Long Island Nets
- Hildreth Propels Boom to Win over Skyhawks in Thriller, 130-129 - Noblesville Boom
- Long Island Tops Delaware, 123-107 - Delaware Blue Coats
- Young Selected to 2026 Castrol NBA Rising Stars - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- MJ Walker: Jonesboro Phenom to Community Mentor - College Park Skyhawks
- Akinjo Sets Franchise Record in Win at Windy City - Grand Rapids Gold
- South Bay Lakers Depth Leads Comeback Win over San Diego - South Bay Lakers
- Poulakidas, House Set Franchise Records in Loss to Lakers - San Diego Clippers
- Stockton Falls to Mexico City in 107-86 Home Defeat - Stockton Kings
- Bulls Fall Short to the Gold, Kawamura Records Career-High Double-Double - Windy City Bulls
- Former Celtics Fuel Cruise in 109-103 Road Win - Motor City Cruise
- Iowa Wolves Lose Second to Austin Spurs 135-120 at Casey's Center - Iowa Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Motor City Cruise Stories
- Cruise Sweep Two-Game Series with 123-108 Win over Maine, Enter All-Star Break Winners of 10 of Last 13
- Former Celtics Fuel Cruise in 109-103 Road Win
- Detroit Pistons Sign Daniss Jenkins
- Motor City Cruises Past Memphis to Win Eight out of Last Ten Games
- Jaden Akins and John Ukomadu to Represent Motor City Cruise During NBA G League All-Star Weekend