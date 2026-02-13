Cruise Sweep Two-Game Series with 123-108 Win over Maine, Enter All-Star Break Winners of 10 of Last 13

Published on February 12, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Motor City Cruise News Release







PORTLAND, Maine - The Motor City Cruise closed their final game of the week with a 123-108 win over the Maine Celtics at the Portland Expo Building.

Motor City (12-10) has now won 10 of its last 13 games and heads into the NBA G League All-Star break having climbed into the top eight of the Eastern Conference standings. With the win, the Motor City Cruise and the Detroit Pistons have combined for 52 regular season victories - the most combined wins by an NBA G League team and its parent club entering the All-Star break.

The Celtics (11-12) came out sharp on their home floor, building a 28-20 lead after the first quarter and stretching the margin to as many as 15 points in the first half. Maine shot 46% from the field and knocked down 16 3-pointers in the game, consistently spacing the floor and creating quality perimeter looks.

Motor City responded by settling in defensively and finding a rhythm offensively over the final three quarters. The Cruise outscored Maine 37-26 in the third period to take control and carried that momentum into the fourth. Motor City shot 49-of-83 (59%) overall and totaled a season high 76 points in the paint, capitalizing on efficient interior play.

Wendell Moore Jr. led the Cruise with 24 points and seven assists, while Isaac Jones added 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting with seven rebounds. Brice Williams contributed 20 points, including four 3-pointers, and Drew Peterson finished with 17 points and seven rebounds. Matthew Moncrieffe provided a lift off the bench with 10 points and a team-high 11 rebounds for his second career double-double, as Motor City outrebounded Maine 42-36.

Maine was paced by John Tonje's 29 points, highlighted by four made 3-pointers, while Max Shulga added 19 points and eight assists in a strong all-around effort. Aaron Scott chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds, and Hason Ward finished with 14 points and seven boards as the Celtics generated 46 points in the paint and 19 second-chance points.

The game featured five lead changes and four ties before the Cruise built their largest lead of 22 in the fourth quarter.







