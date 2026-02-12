Long Island Nets Complete Four-Game Set in Montreal

Published on February 12, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Long Island Nets News Release







The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, completed a four-game set in Montreal with two games against the Noblesville Boom on Sunday, Feb. 8 and Tuesday, Feb. 10 at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec. For the second consecutive season, the Nets played its games at Place Bell as "Les Nets" with special uniforms, branding and merchandise to honor the local basketball culture.

The Nets held a basketball clinic at Place Bell on Monday, Feb. 9, where clinicians and Long Island players Alex Schumacher, D'Andre Davis and Jamal Mashburn Jr. taught basketball fundamentals and skill development to 50 youth participants from the Laval area.

Dale the Eagle, the team's mascot, also visited College Montmorency for a sports day tournament with more than 200 students from local elementary schools on Friday, Jan. 9 as the Nets continued to engage with the Laval community.

The team welcomed nearly 23,000 fans over four sold-out games in Laval, including 6,720 fans on Sunday, Feb. 8 for the fifth-highest single-game attendance in franchise history.







