Akinjo Sets Franchise Record in Win at Windy City

Published on February 12, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Grand Rapids Gold News Release







Hoffman Estates, IL - The Grand Rapids Gold (7-12) stole a game on the road from the Windy City Bulls (9-9), winning by a 135-131 margin.

The game stayed relatively close until late in the third quarter of play, when Windy City pulled ahead by 21, thanks to a streak of scoring led by their 5'7" point guard Yuki Kawamura. Entering the fourth quarter, the Bulls struggled to keep the lead, shooting just 21.7% from the floor in the final stages. The Gold were able to capitalize on this pitfall, making 14 of their 30 shot attempts in the fourth quarter, to the tune of 46.7%. James Akinjo's eight fourth-quarter assists helped facilitate a huge comeback for Grand Rapids, along with a dominant 10-rebound quarter from Moses Brown.

James Akinjo set a Gold franchise record with 22 assists, which he paired with a 21-point performance. Brown's 30 points and 15 rebounds led all Gold players, followed close behind by Kessler Edwards and Dane Goodwin, who added 22 points apiece.

Kawamura led the scoring for the Bulls with 34 points, adding 16 assists to complete the double-double in a career performance. Mac McClung, the other half of Windy City's backcourt, added 30 points of his own. Big man Kevin Knox posted a 25-point, 14-assist double-double.

The Gold will take on the Windy City Bulls again on the road this Thursday, February 12, at 8:00 pm. Fans can catch the game live at NBAGLeague.com.







