Stockton Falls to Mexico City in 107-86 Home Defeat

Published on February 12, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Stockton Kings News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. -The Stockton Kings (12-6), the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, fell to the Mexico City Capitanes (14-6) on Wednesday night at Adventist Health Arena, 107-86.

Forward DaQuan Jeffries paced Stockton with 31 points, five rebounds, and four assists, shooting 13-of-21 from the field and 5-of-10 from beyond the arc. Guard Antonie Davis added a seasonhigh 12 points on four made threes to go along with four assists, while guard Mitch Mascari contributed 13 points and five rebounds. Jon Elmore rounded out the effort with 10 points, four rebounds, and four assists.

Mexico City guard James Bouknight led the Capitanes with 22 points, while forward RJ Melendez added 19 points and seven rebounds, and forward Andersson Garcia contributed 14 points along with a gamehigh 19 rebounds.

Jeffries was hot out of the gate, scoring 13 points in the first quarter and hitting three early three-pointers, helping the Kings command a 29-26 lead after the first frame.

Davis ignited the scoring off the bench in the second quarter, hitting back-to-back three-pointers to raise Stockton's lead to nine (40-31). Jeffries stayed hot, scoring seven more points in the frame, posting 20 points by half. The Kings extended the lead to 12 with 4:20 left (47-35) but struggled to close the first half, resulting in a tie at the break, 51-51.

The teams traded baskets throughout the third quarter before Mexico City edged ahead 75-73 entering the final frame. The Capitanes seized momentum immediately in the fourth, stretching their lead to 18 (93-75) by the 6:59 mark. Mexico City maintained control the rest of the way, closing out a 107-86 victory.

Stockton and Mexico City meet again tomorrow night at Adventist Health Arena, with tip-off scheduled for 7:00 p.m.







