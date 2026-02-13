Brooks Jr. Sets Career High, Squadron Fall to Remix

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, fell to the Rip City Remix, 141-103, on Thursday night, despite Keion Brooks Jr. scoring a career-high 37 points.

Rip City (13-9) got going early, outscoring Birmingham (8-16) 10-0 to begin the night. The offense did not slow down for the Remix as they shot 13-of-24 in the first quarter stretched their lead to 36-17.

The Squadron hoped for a spark to begin the second period, but their shooting struggles continued. They converted just 14-of-44 field goal attempts in the first half, including 3-of-14 from deep, and found themselves down by as many as 29. Rip City's strong offensive displayed continued, knocking down 11 total threes in the half to take a 65-39 lead at the break.

Birmingham began the third quarter on a 9-0 run to get within 17, but Rip City slowed the Squadron's momentum. The visitors led by as many as 27 in the period and went into the final 12 minutes with a commanding 104-79 advantage.

With the game all but out of reach, Rip City held onto their comfortable lead and closed out the night with a 141-103 victory, ending Birmingham's three-game win streak.

Keion Brooks Jr. set a new career-high with 37 points, breaking his previous mark of 31 points in his professional debut on Nov. 9, 2024, against Mexico City. The second-year forward also set a career-high in field goals made with 13, in addition to his seven rebounds, three steals, and two assists.

The Squadron will head into the all-star break with Trey Alexander and Hunter Dickinson set to play in the G League Next Up Game presented by AT&T on Sunday, Feb. 15, at 1:30 p.m. CT. The Next Up Game can be viewed on the NBA Channel and NBA App.

Birmingham will return home after the break on Thursday, Feb. 19, at 11 a.m. to face the Long Island Nets. The Literacy Day game will be available on My68 and the NBA App.

