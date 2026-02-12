Iowa Wolves Lose Second to Austin Spurs 135-120 at Casey's Center
Published on February 12, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Iowa Wolves News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves lost their second-straight game to the Austin Spurs 135-120 at Casey's Center Wednesday night.
Terrence Shannon Jr., who is on a rehab assignment from the Minnesota Timberwolves, led Iowa (13-9) with 36 points. It was his second game with the Wolves, and he went 10 for 15 from the field on the night.
Jules Bernard scored 25 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists. Jalen Crutcher added 18 points and seven assists, while Rocco Zikarsky recorded 15 points and 13 rebounds.
The Spurs out-rebounded the Wolves 45 to 38, and out-scored the Wolves 74 to 52 in the paint. There were eight lead changes in the game, with the Spurs seeing the largest lead at 23 points.
Harrison Ingram led Austin (12-7) with 25 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists. Stanley Umude added 20 points and five rebounds, while Kyle Mangas recorded 18 points. The Spurs shot 50.5% from the field and went a perfect 16-for-16 from the free-throw line.
The Wolves will now head to the NBA All-Star break, where center Rocco Zikarsky will represent Iowa in the 2026 NBA G League Next Up Game on Sunday, February 15, at 1:30 p.m. CST. Iowa plays its next game on Sunday, February 22, at Casey's Center with a 3:00 p.m. CST tip-off.
NBA G League Stories from February 12, 2026
- South Bay Lakers Depth Leads Comeback Win over San Diego - South Bay Lakers
- Poulakidas, House Set Franchise Records in Loss to Lakers - San Diego Clippers
- Stockton Falls to Mexico City in 107-86 Home Defeat - Stockton Kings
- Bulls Fall Short to the Gold, Kawamura Records Career-High Double-Double - Windy City Bulls
- Former Celtics Fuel Cruise in 109-103 Road Win - Motor City Cruise
- Iowa Wolves Lose Second to Austin Spurs 135-120 at Casey's Center - Iowa Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Wolves Stories
- Iowa Wolves Lose Second to Austin Spurs 135-120 at Casey's Center
- Iowa Wolves Acquire 2026 First Round Pick and 2027 Second Round Pick in Trade with Capital City Go-Go
- Iowa Wolves Three-Game Win Streak Spoiled 124-130 by Austin Spurs
- Iowa Wolves Rally to Beat Maine Celtics, 123-120
- Iowa Wolves Escape with 114-109 Win over Stockton Kings