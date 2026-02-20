Grand Rapids Gold to Host Princess Night at Van Andel Arena Tomorrow

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Grand Rapids Gold, the NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, will host Princess Night tomorrow, Saturday, February 21, at 7:00 p.m. at Van Andel Arena.

The themed evening is designed to create a memorable experience for fans of all ages as the Gold return home for a night of basketball and family-friendly entertainment. The first 1,500 fans through the doors will receive a special Princess Night photo frame giveaway, perfect for capturing moments from the evening.

Throughout the night, fans will have the opportunity to meet and take photos with a lineup of beloved princess characters, including Elsa, Anna, Belle, Rapunzel, Tiana, Cinderella, Moana, Snow White, Mirabel, and Jasmine. Character appearances will take place on the concourse, giving families the chance to enjoy interactive moments before and during the game.

Princess Night is part of the Gold's ongoing commitment to delivering engaging theme nights that go beyond the game and create unique in-arena experiences for the West Michigan community. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to secure the giveaway item and take advantage of photo opportunities prior to tip-off.

Tickets for Saturday's game are available at the Van Andel Arena box office and online. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Doors will open one hour prior to the game.

