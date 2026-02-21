Stars Sweep Back-To-Back Series against the Oklahoma City Blue

The Salt Lake City Stars completed the back-to-back sweep of the Oklahoma City Blue with a 123-106 win on home court. The Stars have now won two straight and improved to 11-13 on the season.

Oklahoma City jumped out to a 9-0 lead to open the game, but Salt Lake City settled in and responded, closing the first quarter with a 28-26 edge. The Blue built another seven-point lead midway through the second quarter, yet the Stars again erased the deficit and carried a 64-56 advantage into halftime.

Salt Lake City extended its lead throughout the second half, showcasing the same efficient offense displayed in the series opener. The Stars' defense also stepped up, holding Oklahoma City to 106 points and limiting the Blue to 26.2% shooting from beyond the arc. Salt Lake City led by as many as 22 points in the final two minutes before sealing the 17-point victory.

Second-year guard Max Abmas continued his strong stretch, finishing with a game-high 28 points (8-11 FGM), including 5-7 from three-point range and 4-6 from the free-throw line.

Abmas was joined by fellow guards in leading the offensive effort. Sean East II added 26 points (4-8 3PM), while Justin Harmon recorded a career-high 23 points (8-14 FGM, 2-2 FTM) and six rebounds. Mo Bamba returned to action with 14 points and a game-high 13 rebounds, notching his 14th double-double of the season.

The Blue were led by Jabri Abdur-Rahim, who scored 20 points off the bench, followed by Chris Youngblood with 17.

The Stars now hit the road to face the Mexico City Capitanes for the first time this season in a doubleheader series. The opener is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 22, at 3 p.m. MT and will stream on Jazz+.

HIGH SCORER HIGH REBOUNDS HIGH ASSISTS FG% 3PT% FT% REB (O-D-T)

STARS Abmas - 28 Bamba - 13 East II - 8 .506 .457 .800 5-37-42

BLUE Abdur-Rahim - 20 Smith - 8 Youngblood/Rose - 6 .465 .262 .588 12-33-45

