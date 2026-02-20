Clippers Lose Heartbreaker to Spurs in Overtime

Published on February 20, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Oceanside, CA - The San Diego Clippers came up just short Friday night, falling 116-115 to the Austin Spurs in overtime at Front wave Arena.

Jahmyl Telfort paced the Clippers with 24 points on 9-of-14 shooting, including a career-best five three-pointers (5-9 3PM), while adding four rebounds. Two-way guard TyTy Washington Jr. delivered an efficient 22-point effort, shooting 50% from the field.

Late in regulation, Telfort drilled a go-ahead shot with 39.4 seconds remaining to give San Diego a 109-108 edge. After a pair of missed free-throws from the Spurs, Austin split a pair at the stripe to force overtime. Under the NBA G League's target score format, the teams faced a target score of 116. San Diego briefly held a 115-113 advantage, but Harrison Ingram responded with a made free throw and jumper to seal the victory for Austin.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. was back in action for San Diego and recorded a 14-point, 13-rebound double-double, while Zach Freemantle extended his scoring streak with 20 points and nine rebounds, marking his fourth straight double-digit performance

San Diego led by as many as 15 in the first quarter before the game settled into a back-and-forth affair, marked by eight ties and eight lead changes. Austin controlled the interior, scoring 58 points in the paint and blocking 10 shots. The Spurs outrebounded San Diego 55-49 and held the Clippers to just 38.4% shooting from the floor. Despite converting only 15-of-24 free throws, the Spurs had 22 second-chance points.

Ingram finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Spurs, while Donovan Williams added 22 points off the bench.

San Diego will close out their two-game set against Austin tomorrow night at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside. Tip-off is set for 7 PM.







