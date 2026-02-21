Stanley Earns Career High In Loss To Skyhawks

DETROIT, Mich. - The College Park Skyhawks erupted for 42 fourth-quarter points - the most scored against the Motor City Cruise in a fourth quarter this season - to rally for a 131-124 win Friday night at Wayne State Fieldhouse.

College Park (6-17) shot a blistering 72.2 percent (13-of-18) in the final period, turning a 99-89 deficit entering the fourth into a nine-point victory. The Skyhawks outscored Motor City 42-25 over the final 12 minutes, capitalizing on efficient interior scoring and timely free throws down the stretch.

Basheer Jihad led the way for College Park with 33 points on 10-of-10 shooting, adding 11 rebounds. RayJ Dennis finished with 22 points and 12 assists, while Tyler Polley contributed 21 points. The Skyhawks shot 55.8 percent from the field and scored 64 points in the paint.

Motor City (12-11) led by as many as 12 points and carried a six-point advantage into the fourth quarter after winning each of the first three periods. Wendell Moore Jr. paced the Cruise with 38 points on 13-of-21 shooting.

O'Mar Stanley provided a bright spot off the bench for Motor City, recording a career-high 19 points and 12 rebounds, including eight on the offensive glass. The Cruise dominated second-chance scoring 37-18 and matched the Skyhawks with 64 points in the paint.

The game featured six lead changes, though College Park seized control for good midway through the fourth behind a 17-8 run. The Skyhawks also converted 9-of-12 free throws in the final quarter to help seal the win.

The two teams continue their two-game series on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET at Wayne State Fieldhouse. The game will be streamed on NBAGLeague.com, FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and The PREP.







