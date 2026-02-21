House Drops 45, Sets Franchise Mark in Clippers' Comeback Win
Published on February 20, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
San Diego Clippers News Release
Oceanside, CA - Jaelen House set a regular season franchise record with 45 points as the Clippers rallied to defeat the Austin Spurs, 135-132, on Friday night at Frontwave Arena.
House poured in a personal-best 21 points in the second quarter and set his second franchise record this month. He added 16 points in the fourth quarter, including a clutch free throw that gave the Clippers their first lead of the night. Six of the seven Clippers who saw action scored in double-figures.
San Diego trailed by three entering the fourth quarter before Austin pushed the lead to eight early in the frame. The Clippers responded with a 14-4 run, highlighted by back-to-back threes to tie the game, their first tie since 0-0. Following House's made free-throw, Taylor Funk forced a turnover and Pedulla sealed the victory with a make from deep.
Jahmyl Telfort finished with 24 points on 8-of-15 shooting, while Zach Freemantle recorded a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. In their Clippers debuts, two-way additions Norchad Omier and Sean Pedulla made immediate impacts. Pedulla totaled 20 points, six rebounds and three assists while Omier notched his 24th double-double of the season with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Facing a 20-point deficit, the Clippers first sparked their comeback in the second quarter, shooting a blistering 78.6% (11-14) from the field and 77.8% (7-9) from deep.
Donovan Williams led Austin with 42 points and 11 rebounds off the bench. Austin had 58 bench points and made 18-of-41 from beyond-the-arc.
San Diego will now begin a four-game road trip on Tuesday night against the Valley Vipers at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. PST.
NBA G League Stories from February 20, 2026
- House Drops 45, Sets Franchise Mark in Clippers' Comeback Win - San Diego Clippers
- Windy City Suffers Close Loss to the Raptors - Windy City Bulls
- Stars Sweep Back-To-Back Series against the Oklahoma City Blue - Salt Lake City Stars
- Legends Drop First of Back-To-Back Games against South Bay - Texas Legends
- Windy City Suffers Close Loss to the Raptors - Windy City Bulls
- Trey Alexander Hits Game-Winner in Rematch vs. Long Island - Birmingham Squadron
- Herd Falls to Swarm - Wisconsin Herd
- Trey Alexander Hits Game Winner in Rematch vs. Long Island - Birmingham Squadron
- Stanley Earns Career High In Loss To Skyhawks - College Park Skyhawks
- Suns Late Push Holds over Skyforce - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Clippers Sign Sean Pedulla and Norchad Omier to Two-Way Contracts - San Diego Clippers
- Stockton Kings to Host Championship Ring Ceremony Prior to Game Versus Oklahoma City Blue - Stockton Kings
- New Orleans Pelicans Convert Bryce McGowens to Standard NBA Contract - Birmingham Squadron
- Iowa Wolves Awarded Forward Elijah Pemberton off Waivers - Iowa Wolves
- Elfrid Payton Selected to Participate in USA Men's World Cup Qualifying Team - Austin Spurs
- Cavaliers Sign Darius Brown to Two-Way Contract - Cleveland Charge
- South Bay Lakers Acquire Center Malik Williams - South Bay Lakers
- Grand Rapids Gold to Host Princess Night at Van Andel Arena Tomorrow - Grand Rapids Gold
- Herd Completes Trade with Cleveland Charge - Wisconsin Herd
- Wisconsin Herd to Host Black History Month Celebration Tomorrow, Saturday, February 21 at 7:00 p.m. - Wisconsin Herd
- Clippers Lose Heartbreaker to Spurs in Overtime - San Diego Clippers
- Stars Grab Big Win out of All-Star Break over Oklahoma City Blue - Salt Lake City Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Clippers Stories
- House Drops 45, Sets Franchise Mark in Clippers' Comeback Win
- Clippers Sign Sean Pedulla and Norchad Omier to Two-Way Contracts
- Clippers Lose Heartbreaker to Spurs in Overtime
- Jaelen House Selected to G League Next Up Game
- Poulakidas, House Set Franchise Records in Loss to Lakers