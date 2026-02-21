House Drops 45, Sets Franchise Mark in Clippers' Comeback Win

Oceanside, CA - Jaelen House set a regular season franchise record with 45 points as the Clippers rallied to defeat the Austin Spurs, 135-132, on Friday night at Frontwave Arena.

House poured in a personal-best 21 points in the second quarter and set his second franchise record this month. He added 16 points in the fourth quarter, including a clutch free throw that gave the Clippers their first lead of the night. Six of the seven Clippers who saw action scored in double-figures.

San Diego trailed by three entering the fourth quarter before Austin pushed the lead to eight early in the frame. The Clippers responded with a 14-4 run, highlighted by back-to-back threes to tie the game, their first tie since 0-0. Following House's made free-throw, Taylor Funk forced a turnover and Pedulla sealed the victory with a make from deep.

Jahmyl Telfort finished with 24 points on 8-of-15 shooting, while Zach Freemantle recorded a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. In their Clippers debuts, two-way additions Norchad Omier and Sean Pedulla made immediate impacts. Pedulla totaled 20 points, six rebounds and three assists while Omier notched his 24th double-double of the season with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Facing a 20-point deficit, the Clippers first sparked their comeback in the second quarter, shooting a blistering 78.6% (11-14) from the field and 77.8% (7-9) from deep.

Donovan Williams led Austin with 42 points and 11 rebounds off the bench. Austin had 58 bench points and made 18-of-41 from beyond-the-arc.

San Diego will now begin a four-game road trip on Tuesday night against the Valley Vipers at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. PST.







