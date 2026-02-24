Gold Drop the Second of Two to the Magic 109-97

Grand Rapids, MI (Feb. 23, 2026) - The Grand Rapids Gold (7-16) fell to the Osceola Magic (16-5) 109-97 on Monday night at Van Andel Arena, dropping the second game of the two-game set. Despite a competitive effort throughout, Osceola used key runs and capitalized on turnovers to secure the win.

The Gold shot 45.6 percent from the field and 32.3 percent from three, while the Magic finished at 44.9 percent overall. Osceola held the edge in fast break points (19-9) and turned 18 Grand Rapids turnovers into 22 points. The Magic were led by Lester Quinones with 27 points and three steals, while Alex Morales added 22 points, six rebounds and five assists. Colin Castleton chipped in 20 points and nine rebounds, and Reece Beekman recorded 17 points, six assists and three steals.

Grand Rapids had four players score in double figures, highlighted by Dane Goodwin's 24-point, 10-rebound double-double, including 6-of-10 from beyond the arc. Moses Brown added a 19-point, 10-rebound performance with three steals, while Curtis Jones finished with 19 points and seven assists. Ben Coupet contributed 13 points and five rebounds, and Coleman Hawkins flirted with a triple-double, tallying eight points, eight rebounds and 10 assists.

The Gold will travel to face the Long Island Nets on Thursday, February 26 at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can stream the game live on ESPN+.







