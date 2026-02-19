Nuggets Sign KJ Simpson to Two-Way Contract

DENVER, CO - The Denver Nuggets have signed guard KJ Simpson to a two-way contract, Ben Tenzer, Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations and Jonathan Wallace, Executive Vice President of Player Personnel announced today.

Simpson, 6-2, 189, has appeared in 50 career games (17 starts) over two seasons with the Charlotte Hornets, averaging 7.3 points, 2.9 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals while shooting 34.6% from the field in 21.3 minutes per game. The 23-year-old has played in 14 games this season (two starts), averaging 6.0 points, 2.5 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 15.9 minutes per game.

Simpson was drafted with the 42nd overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by Charlotte. He spent three seasons at the University of Colorado from 2021-24, averaging 14.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists while shooting 42.9% from the field in 29.6 minutes per game. He finished his three-year Colorado career ranking ninth in assists (378), 11th in 3-pointers made (133), 13th in steals (129) and 15th in points (1,424) in program history.

