James Akinjo Named to NBA G League Next Up Game Roster
Published on February 3, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Grand Rapids Gold News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The NBA G League announced today that James Akinjo has been selected to participate in the NBA G League Next Up Game presented by AT&T. This event will take place during NBA All-Star 2026 on Sunday, Feb. 15, at 2:30 p.m. ET in Los Angeles, CA and will air on the NBA Channel from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET.
The NBA G League Next Up Game will feature 28 players. 10 players will be selected by fan vote, with the remaining 18 chosen by the NBA G League. Coaches from the Salt Lake City Stars and the San Diego Clippers will draft the teams from a pool of 28 players, and serve as head coaches. Four teams of seven players will compete in two semifinal games, followed by a championship game. The event will use a format similar to NBA Rising Stars, with semifinal games played to a target score of 35 points and the championship game to 30 points.
James Akinjo, a 6'1'' point guard from Oakland, California, has been a part of the NBA G League since joining the Westchester Knicks in 2022, where he averaged 14.3 points per game as a rookie. Over the next two years, Akinjo spent time with the Stockton Kings and Wisconsin Herd, before signing an Exhibit 10 contract with the Grand Rapids Gold in October of 2025. This season, Akinjo is averaging career highs of 18.1 points and 8.7 assists per game and earned his spot in the Next Up Game through fan voting.
Stay up to date with all things Gold by following the team on social media @NBAGrandRapids on Twitter and Grand Rapids Gold on Instagram and Facebook.
NBA G League Stories from February 3, 2026
- Blake Hinson Selected to NBA G League Next Up Game Player Pool - Rip City Remix
- Jaden Akins and John Ukomadu to Represent Motor City Cruise During NBA G League All-Star Weekend - Motor City Cruise
- South Bay Guard RJ Davis Named NBA G League Player of the Week - South Bay Lakers
- Daishen Nix Selected to 2026 NBA G League Next Up Game - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Dink Pate and Dillon Jones Selected to Participate in the 2026 NBA G League Next Up Game - Westchester Knicks
- Young Earns Selection to NBA G League All-Star Events - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Labissiere and Williams Named to NBA G League Next up Game - Capital City Go-Go
- Lawson, Martin to Participate in 2026 Next up Game - Raptors 905
- James Akinjo Named to NBA G League Next Up Game Roster - Grand Rapids Gold
- Thompson, McGlothan Set to Represent Boom at NBA All-Star 2026 - Noblesville Boom
- Jonas Aidoo Selected to NBA G League Next up Game Presented by AT&T - Greensboro Swarm
- Cleveland's Hayes & Omier Named to NBA G League Next Up Game - Cleveland Charge
- Lester Quiñones Named to NBA G League Next Up Game - Osceola Magic
- Alexander, Dickinson Selected to G League Next Up Game Presented by AT&T - Birmingham Squadron
- Damion Baugh Selected to NBA G League Up Next Game - Valley Suns
- Rocco Zikarsky Named to NBA G League Next Up Game - Iowa Wolves
- Salt Lake City Stars Announce Sean East II Will Participate in 2026 NBA G League Next up Game - Salt Lake City Stars
- Patrick Baldwin Jr. Selected to the NBA G League Next Up Game - San Diego Clippers
- South Bay Lakers Guard RJ Davis Selected to NBA G League Next Up Game - South Bay Lakers
- Warriors Open Five-Game Road Trip with 130-110 Loss to Oklahoma City - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Birmingham Squadron Honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with Mlk Celebration - Birmingham Squadron
- Birmingham Squadron Partners with Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama to Raise Awareness and Support - Birmingham Squadron
- Yellow Jackets: Delaware Celebrates Mental Health Awareness on February 7 - Delaware Blue Coats
- Stars Fall to Clippers in a Heartbreaker in Final Seconds - Salt Lake City Stars
- Osceola Magic Kick off Black History Month with Comeback Win over Lakers - Osceola Magic
- Cleveland Charge Best Skyhawks in First of Two-Game Series, 133-115 - College Park Skyhawks
- Long Island Goes on Franchise-Record 25-0 Run for Comeback Win over Grand Rapids - Long Island Nets
- Shorthanded Charge Win in College Park - Cleveland Charge
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.