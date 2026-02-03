James Akinjo Named to NBA G League Next Up Game Roster

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The NBA G League announced today that James Akinjo has been selected to participate in the NBA G League Next Up Game presented by AT&T. This event will take place during NBA All-Star 2026 on Sunday, Feb. 15, at 2:30 p.m. ET in Los Angeles, CA and will air on the NBA Channel from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET.

The NBA G League Next Up Game will feature 28 players. 10 players will be selected by fan vote, with the remaining 18 chosen by the NBA G League. Coaches from the Salt Lake City Stars and the San Diego Clippers will draft the teams from a pool of 28 players, and serve as head coaches. Four teams of seven players will compete in two semifinal games, followed by a championship game. The event will use a format similar to NBA Rising Stars, with semifinal games played to a target score of 35 points and the championship game to 30 points.

James Akinjo, a 6'1'' point guard from Oakland, California, has been a part of the NBA G League since joining the Westchester Knicks in 2022, where he averaged 14.3 points per game as a rookie. Over the next two years, Akinjo spent time with the Stockton Kings and Wisconsin Herd, before signing an Exhibit 10 contract with the Grand Rapids Gold in October of 2025. This season, Akinjo is averaging career highs of 18.1 points and 8.7 assists per game and earned his spot in the Next Up Game through fan voting.

