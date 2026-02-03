Lester Quiñones Named to NBA G League Next Up Game
Published on February 3, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Osceola Magic News Release
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The NBA G League announced today that Osceola Magic guard Lester Quiñones has been named to the NBA G League Next Up Game, presented by AT&T. The event will take place during NBA All-Star 2026 on Sunday, Feb. 15, at 2:30 p.m. ET in Los Angeles and will air on the NBA Channel. All G League events during NBA All-Star 2026 will air on the NBA Channel, available on leading platforms.
"We're super excited for Lester; he's definitely earned this," says Magic General Manager Kevin Tiller. "Just incredible buy-in to what we're trying to do for him. Obviously, he's been in the NBA and has been through the ups and downs. For him to come here, contribute to winning and buy into his new role, we're happy to see it pay off for him."
Quiñones (6'5", 208, 11/16/2000) has started all 30 games spanning the Tip-Off Tournament and regular season for the Magic while averaging 21.9 ppg., 5.4 rpg. and 3.0 apg. The former Memphis Tiger is shooting a career-high 48.6 percent from the field on 15.3 attempts per game.
The NBA Channel is available for free on Roku, Samsung, Tubi, Pluto, Fire TV, Prime Video, Xumo, Fubo, Xfinity, DirecTV and DISH.
The Magic play two more games at Osceola Heritage Park prior to NBA All-Star on Wednesday, February 4 and Friday, February 6, both against the Noblesville Boom. Wednesday's game is Youth Sports Night, and Friday night is Ranchers Night, presented by 7 Brew. Both games will tip off at 7 p.m. ET and can be seen on FanDuel Sports Network Florida.
Lester Quiñones Named to NBA G League Next Up Game - Osceola Magic
