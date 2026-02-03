Yellow Jackets: Delaware Celebrates Mental Health Awareness on February 7

WILMINGTON - The Delaware Blue Coats have partnered with Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield to celebrate Mental Health Awareness Night on Saturday, Feb. 7 when the team hosts the Wisconsin Herd at 6 p.m.

In recognition of the yellow ribbon, which symbolizes suicide and self-harm prevention, the team will change its name to "Yellow Jackets" and don vibrant yellow uniforms. These specialty jerseys will be auctioned to the public online from Feb. 7-14, and all proceeds will be donated to SL24: UnLocke the Light.

"Highmark is grateful for the longstanding relationship we have with the Delaware Blue Coats, and we're excited to host our fourth Mental Health Awareness game. We are deeply committed to the health of our community and understand that mental health is a fundamental component of overall wellness," said Tim Vessel, president of Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield in Delaware. "We hope everyone will join us to cheer on the Blue Coats, learn about mental health resources available, and reduce stigma around seeking support."

"We have an amazing opportunity in the NBA G League to drive attention to important causes," said Blue Coats President Larry Meli. "Thanks to our partners at Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, we can make these creative splashes with our uniforms and the game overall. The hope is to grab the attention of our fans and make them give some extra thought to mental health, and that's a really special thing."

Local advocacy groups will attend the game and exhibit their services to fans in attendance. Organizations confirmed to participate include Amanecer Counseling & Resource Center, ContactLifeline, Delaware Coalition Against Domestic Violence, DE Community Legal Aid Society, Diamond Chiropractic, The Monarch Movement, Delaware Behavioral Health Consortium, Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health, Dover Behavioral Health and Rockford Center Behavioral Health.

"Mental Health Awareness Night is about showing people they're not alone," said Zach Ryan, Executive Director of SL24: UnLocke the Light. "It sends a powerful message of hope and highlights the importance of community. We're grateful to the Delaware Blue Coats and Highmark for using their platforms to help normalize conversations around mental health and to remind young people that it's okay to talk openly, ask for help, and take care of their mental health."

Tickets for the Mental Health Awareness Night presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield are available at Ticketmaster.com/BlueCoats, including a limited number of courtside seats.







