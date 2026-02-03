Rocco Zikarsky Named to NBA G League Next Up Game
Published on February 3, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Iowa Wolves News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The NBA G League today announced Iowa Wolves center Rocco Zikarsky has been named to the 2026 NBA G League Next Up Game. Zikarsky becomes the first Wolves player to participate in the Next Up Game since Luka Garza won MVP of the 2024 Next Up Game in Salt Lake City during the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend.
Zikarsky, 7-3, has appeared in 16 regular season games for the Wolves (13 starts), averaging 14.9 points on 53.0% shooting, including 31.8% from three, 9.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in 31.2 minutes per game. Zikarsky's 9.4 rebounds per game rank ninth in the G League and his 2.1 blocks per game rank fifth.
On Jan. 19, the Sunshine Coast, Australia native scored 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting to go along with a game-high and season-high 20 rebounds in Iowa. A week later, on Jan. 26, Zikarsky added 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting, a game-high 15 rebounds to help lead the Wolves to 136-126 win over the Rio Grande Vipers.
The 45th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft has recorded seven double-doubles during the 2026 NBA G League regular season and has recorded two or more blocks in 10 games this season, including four games in which he recorded four blocks.
The NBA G League Next Up Game presented by AT&T will take place during NBA All-Star 2026 on Sunday, Feb. 15, at 1:30 p.m. CT in Los Angeles and will air on the NBA Channel from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. CT. All G League events during NBA All-Star 2026 will air on the NBA Channel, available free on Roku, Samsung, Tubi, Pluto, Fire TV, Prime Video, Xumo, Fubo, Xfinity, DirecTV, and DISH.
