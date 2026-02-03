Labissiere and Williams Named to NBA G League Next up Game

Published on February 3, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Capital City Go-Go News Release







WASHINGTON, DC - The NBA G League announced today Washington Wizards forward/center Skal Labissiere and Capital City Go-Go guard Alondes Williams have been selected via fan vote for the Next Up Game during NBA All-Star Weekend on Sunday, Feb. 15, in Los Angeles, California.

Labissiere (most fan votes) and Williams (seventh-most fan votes) each earn their second-straight selection to the Next Up Game, after the pair were selected out of Stockton and Sioux Falls, respectively, in 2025.

Labissiere, in his sixth professional season, recently earned a 10-Day contract with Washington on Jan. 27. On Feb. 1 against Sacramento, Labissiere tallied 13 points on 6-8 shooting from the field, adding seven rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in a win over the Kings. In 29 games with Capital City this season, Labissiere is averaging 18.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 2.3 blocks per game, while shooting a league-leading .550 from the field and .433 from three.

Williams has appeared in 18 games for the Go-Go this season, averaging 19.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. Williams was Capital City's leading scorer during the Tip-Off Tournament portion of the schedule, averaging 21.6 points per game in 10 appearances. The fourth-year pro has topped 20+ points eight times this season and scored a season-high 33 points on 12-21 shooting from the field, with seven rebounds and three assists on Nov. 12 vs. Westchester.

The NBA G League Next Up Game presented by AT&T will take place during NBA All-Star 2026 on Sunday, Feb. 15, at 2:30 p.m. ET in Los Angeles, and will air on the NBA Channel from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET. All G League events during NBA All-Star 2026 will air on the NBA Channel, available free on Roku, Samsung, Tubi, Pluto, Fire TV, Prime Video, Xumo, Fubo, Xfinity, DirecTV, and DISH.







NBA G League Stories from February 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.