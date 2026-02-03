Labissiere and Williams Named to NBA G League Next up Game
Published on February 3, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Capital City Go-Go News Release
WASHINGTON, DC - The NBA G League announced today Washington Wizards forward/center Skal Labissiere and Capital City Go-Go guard Alondes Williams have been selected via fan vote for the Next Up Game during NBA All-Star Weekend on Sunday, Feb. 15, in Los Angeles, California.
Labissiere (most fan votes) and Williams (seventh-most fan votes) each earn their second-straight selection to the Next Up Game, after the pair were selected out of Stockton and Sioux Falls, respectively, in 2025.
Labissiere, in his sixth professional season, recently earned a 10-Day contract with Washington on Jan. 27. On Feb. 1 against Sacramento, Labissiere tallied 13 points on 6-8 shooting from the field, adding seven rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in a win over the Kings. In 29 games with Capital City this season, Labissiere is averaging 18.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 2.3 blocks per game, while shooting a league-leading .550 from the field and .433 from three.
Williams has appeared in 18 games for the Go-Go this season, averaging 19.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. Williams was Capital City's leading scorer during the Tip-Off Tournament portion of the schedule, averaging 21.6 points per game in 10 appearances. The fourth-year pro has topped 20+ points eight times this season and scored a season-high 33 points on 12-21 shooting from the field, with seven rebounds and three assists on Nov. 12 vs. Westchester.
The NBA G League Next Up Game presented by AT&T will take place during NBA All-Star 2026 on Sunday, Feb. 15, at 2:30 p.m. ET in Los Angeles, and will air on the NBA Channel from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET. All G League events during NBA All-Star 2026 will air on the NBA Channel, available free on Roku, Samsung, Tubi, Pluto, Fire TV, Prime Video, Xumo, Fubo, Xfinity, DirecTV, and DISH.
