Go-Go Acquire First and Second Round Picks in 2026 NBA G League Draft

March 6, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Capital City Go-Go News Release







WASHINGTON, DC - The Capital City Go-Go, the NBA G League affiliate of the Washington Wizards, have acquired a 2026 first-round pick, a 2026 second-round pick, and the returning player rights to guard Darryl Morsell via trade with the Wisconsin Herd. In exchange, the Herd received the returning player rights to forward-center John Butler Jr. Prior to the trade, Capital City did not own any picks in the 2026 NBA G League Draft. Morsell last played in the NBA G League with Raptors 905 during the 2023-2024 season, recording averages of 10.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game in the tip-off tournament and regular season combined. The Marquette product is currently playing overseas as a member of KB Peja of the Kosovo Basketball Superleague. In two seasons with Capital City, Butler Jr. appeared in 83 games (30 starts) in the tip-off tournament and regular season combined, averaging 7.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game. Butler Jr. holds the franchise record in total blocks with 135 blocks in his career.

