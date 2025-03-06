Go-Go Acquire First and Second Round Picks in 2026 NBA G League Draft
March 6, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Capital City Go-Go News Release
WASHINGTON, DC - The Capital City Go-Go, the NBA G League affiliate of the Washington Wizards, have acquired a 2026 first-round pick, a 2026 second-round pick, and the returning player rights to guard Darryl Morsell via trade with the Wisconsin Herd. In exchange, the Herd received the returning player rights to forward-center John Butler Jr. Prior to the trade, Capital City did not own any picks in the 2026 NBA G League Draft. Morsell last played in the NBA G League with Raptors 905 during the 2023-2024 season, recording averages of 10.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game in the tip-off tournament and regular season combined. The Marquette product is currently playing overseas as a member of KB Peja of the Kosovo Basketball Superleague. In two seasons with Capital City, Butler Jr. appeared in 83 games (30 starts) in the tip-off tournament and regular season combined, averaging 7.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game. Butler Jr. holds the franchise record in total blocks with 135 blocks in his career.
Check out the Capital City Go-Go Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from March 6, 2025
- Gold Best Squadron at Legacy Arena at the BJCC - Birmingham Squadron
- Go-Go Acquire First and Second Round Picks in 2026 NBA G League Draft - Capital City Go-Go
- Wisconsin Herd Acquires John Butler Jr. in Trade - Wisconsin Herd
- Raptors 905 to Host Fourth Annual International Women's Night Game - Raptors 905
- Wisconsin Herd to Host Women's Empowerment Events on March 14 Presented by BMO - Wisconsin Herd
- REG Celebrates Women's History Month - Cleveland Charge
- Colin Castleton Signs 10-Day Contract with Toronto Raptors - Osceola Magic
- Braxton Key's 30-Point Debut Overshadowed as Warriors Fall to the Herd, 116-98 - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Rip City Remix Earn Second Win in Series over Mexico City - Rip City Remix
- Herd Outshines the Warriors - Wisconsin Herd
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Capital City Go-Go Stories
- Go-Go Acquire First and Second Round Picks in 2026 NBA G League Draft
- Washington Claims JT Thor off Waivers
- Washington Signs Justin Champagnie to Multi-Year Contract
- Washington Signs Jalen McDaniels to 10-Day Contract
- Washington Signs Erik Stevenson to 10-Day Contract