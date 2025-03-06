Vipers Come out with a Win in Texas Showdown

March 6, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (14-10), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, secured a 140-118 victory over the Texas Legends (8-16) on Thursday night at the Bert Ogden Arena.

The Vipers had a dominant first half as the team led for most of the half except for three instances when the game was tied. At the intermission RGV had a 68-60 advantage over the Legends.

In the second half the Vipers continued to extend its lead even further. The team also picked up its biggest lead of the night with a 28-point differential in the second half. To end the game the Vipers obtained a 140-118 victory.

RGV had 26 second chance points while the Legends had 10 points. Both teams shot over 50 percent from the field and the Vipers shot 46 percent from the three-point line.

Houston Rockets two-way Jack McVeigh led the Vipers with 23 points followed by Teddy Allen with 19 points. Houston Rockets two-way David Roddy, Daishen Nix and Kevin Cross Jr. all contributed 18 points each. Markquis Nowell finished the night with 17 assists.

Zhaire Smith paved the way for the Legends with 27 points. Jazian Gortman had a double-double with 22 points and 13 assists. Teafale Lenard Jr. finished with 17 points.

Both teams will face off again on Saturday, March 8 at the Bert Ogden Arena at 7:00 p.m. CST. The first 1,000 fans at Saturday's game will receive a free Vipers and Whataburger reversible bucket hat. Fans may purchase tickets at www.rgvipers.com.

