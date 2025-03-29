Vipers' Eight Game Home Win Streak Snapped by Kings
March 29, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release
EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (20-14), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, fell 111-107 to the Stockton Kings (22-12) on Saturday night at Bert Ogden Arena.
Stockton took control of the game from the very beginning as the team picked up an 8-2 run. The Kings remained in control until less than four minutes remained on the clock and the game reached a tie of 21-21. RGV then picked up its first lead of the game, but not for long as Stockton regained control and closed the quarter with a 31-30 advantage.
RGV opened the second quarter with a three-pointer by Markquis Nowell which marked the first and only lead for the home team in the second quarter. Stockton then took over and went into the half with a 58-52 lead.
In the third quarter the Kings reigned supreme as the team held the upper hand the entire quarter. At the end of the third, Stockton had an 88-85 lead over the Vipers.
The Vipers continued to inch in on the Kings in the fourth quarter. At 7:50 Nowell tied the game at 96-96. Stockton then responded with a 5-0 streak to regain a 101-96 lead. However, RGV hit the Kings with a 7-0 run which gave the team the upper hand with a score of 103-101. For the last four minutes of the quarter the game had three ties but, in the end, Stockton secured a 111-107 victory over the Vipers.
Daishen Nix paved the way for the Vipers with 23 points followed by Jermaine Samuels Jr. with 20 points. Houston Rockets two-way N'Faly Dante had a double-double consisting of 15 points and 16 rebounds.
Sacramento Kings two-way Mason Jones led all scorers with 34 points. Terry Taylor had a double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Skal Labissiere finished with 19 points.
For more information visit www.rgvipers.com.
