Santa Cruz Warriors Punch Their Ticket to the Postseason with Historic 150-105 Win Over Rip City Remix

March 29, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Santa Cruz Warriors News Release







SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors (19-14) secured their spot in the NBA G League playoffs with the team's largest victory in franchise history over the Rip City Remix (14-19), 150-105, in their penultimate game of the regular season at Kaiser Permanente Arena on Friday night.

Forward Blake Hinson led all scorers with a career-high 44 points, tying the franchise record for most three-pointers in a single game with 10. Forward Javan Johnson collected 20 points, five rebounds, and four blocks off the bench, and guard Yuri Collins finished with 16 points, 12 assists, and five rebounds. Two-way forward Braxton Key contributed in multiple categories, adding 15 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, and five steals. Two-way forward Jackson Rowe recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds, and two-way guard Taran Armstrong rounded out the scoring effort for Santa Cruz with 10 points and 10 assists..

Center Sterling Manley led the way for Rip City with 34 points and eight rebounds, and guard/forward Vincent Valerio-Bodon collected 18 points and five rebounds. Guard Terquavion Smith closed out the night with 14 points and 12 assists from the bench, and guard Cameron Tyson tacked on 11 points and seven rebounds.

Hinson, the NBA G League leader in made three-pointers, opened the scoring for the Warriors, knocking down a pair of shots from deep to score an early 10 points and put Santa Cruz ahead, 19-8, less than five minutes into the game. The Remix countered with a 12-2 run to make it a one-point contest, 21-20, with 4:44 to go in the first quarter. Six Santa Cruz turnovers in the opening frame gave Rip City their first lead 11 minutes into the game, and the Warriors entered the second quarter trailing, 34-30. The Sea Dubs reclaimed the advantage in the first two minutes of the frame with a three-pointer from Rowe to help the home team pull ahead, 37-36. The Remix stayed close behind and stayed within six points of the Warriors for over six minutes before the Santa Cruz offense exploded on a 16-0 run to widen their lead to 75-53 with 1:21 left in the first half. The visitors eventually ended their scoring drought, but the Warriors offense continued to produce highlights as Braxton connected an alley-oop pass for a Rowe slam-dunk to cap off a 47-point Sea Dubs quarter - their highest of the season - and enter the break with a comfortable 77-58 lead.

Hinson's offensive firepower remained on full display as he erupted for 11 points in the first four minutes of the second half to put the Warriors well ahead, 92-66. Santa Cruz's staunch defense proved to be the difference maker in the third quarter, holding the Remix to 0-of-5 shooting from behind the arc and tallying five steals and three blocks. The Sea Dubs shot 50% from distance in the frame to give the Warriors their largest lead of the first three quarters, 104-70, with 3:20 remaining in the period. Another Hinson three-pointer and a step-back connection by Collins with less than a minute to go pushed the Warriors ahead, 109-78, leading into the final 12 minutes of the game. Hinson's hot streak carried over into the final period as he drained a pair of threes to tie the franchise record of 10 three-pointers in a single game and set his own personal best with 44 points, giving the Warriors a 126-90 lead before checking out with 6:58 left in the contest. Despite the changing of the guard, all seven of Santa Cruz's reserves scored a combined 29 points in the frame to extend their advantage by as many as 47 points, silencing any sliver of hope for a Rip City comeback and securing the Sea Dubs a spot in the playoffs with a decisive 150-105 victory against the Remix.

The Santa Cruz Warriors will cap off their regular season with another contest against the Rip City Remix tomorrow night, Saturday, March 29, with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m. PT. Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriors app for iOS and Android. Fans interested in securing the best seats at the lowest price are encouraged to call (831) 713-4400, email scwtickets@warriors.com, or visit santacruzbasketball.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from March 29, 2025

Santa Cruz Warriors Punch Their Ticket to the Postseason with Historic 150-105 Win Over Rip City Remix - Santa Cruz Warriors

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.