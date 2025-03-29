South Bay Falls in Season Finale

DES MOINES, Iowa - The South Bay Lakers (16-18) fell to the Iowa Wolves (7-27) 139-128 Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena in South Bay's final game of the 2024-25 season. Guard Quincy Olivari notched his third 30-point game of the regular season with a team-high 31 points to go with three rebounds, eight assists and a game-high four steals.

The Lakers outshot the Wolves by a 65.2 percent to 45.8 percent margin in the first quarter to finish the first 12 minutes with an 11-point lead. Iowa gained momentum in the second period, shooting 80.0 percent from beyond the arc to take the lead and enter the second half of play with a 69-64 advantage. The Wolves stayed strong through the third quarter and lengthened the gap to 16 points to start the final period. Iowa held a 14-point lead in the final minute of play to secure its final victory.

Lakers center Kylor Kelley notched his fifth consecutive double-figure scoring game with 18 points, eight rebounds, three assists and one block. Guard DaJuan Gordon recorded his 13th regular season game in double-digit scoring with 22 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one block off the bench. Forward Joirdon Nicholas registered a season-high 20 points with seven rebounds and one block. Guard Sir'Jabari Rice rounded out the Lakers offense with his 25th 10+ point performance with 13 points, six assists and one block.

Wolves guard Trevor Keels led Iowa with a game-high 34 points along with three rebounds, one assist and two steals. Two-way center Jesse Edwards recorded a 22-point, 13-rebound double-double with one assist and one block. Minnesota Timberwolves forward Leonard Miller, currently on assignment, tallied 23 points, eight rebounds, two assists and one block. Two-way guard Tristen Newton contributed 16 points, four rebounds, seven assists and one steal. Forward Babacare Sane coupled 15 points and 10 rebounds with two assists while guard Skylar Mays and center William Baker both scored in double figures off the bench.

