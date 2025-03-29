Rhoden Puts up 40-Point Performance in Season Finale

March 29, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Raptors 905 News Release







Raptors 905 (13-21) the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors fell to the Delaware Blue Coats (14-20) in the 2024/25 finale Saturday evening. Jared Rhoden put up a career-high 40 points, along with 12 rebounds, four assists, and three steals in the loss. 905 alumnus Jeff Dowtin Jr. put up a team-high 27 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block in the matchup.

Quincy Guerrier provided complementary scoring for the 905 securing a 19-point, 10-rebound performance, adding four assists, and three steals in the loss. Thierry Darlan added 17 points, eight rebounds, two assists, four steals, and three blocks for the Blue Coats.

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F POINTS REBOUNDS ASSISTS

905 32 28 27 24 111 RHODEN 40 RHODEN 12 CHANDLER 5 BLUE COATS 37 33 23 29 122 DOWTIN JR. 27 DARLAN 8 CUMBERLAND 7

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from March 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.