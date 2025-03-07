Disu Out for Season

March 7, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Raptors 905, the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, announced Friday that forward Dylan Disu will miss the remainder of the 2024/25 season with a left foot strain and multiple tendon tenosynovitis.

Disu appeared in 17 games (seven starts) through the tip-off tournament and regular season, posting averages of 8.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists. The Texas product shot .450 from the field (51-103 FG) and .381 from three-point range (24-63 3FG).

Disu's initial injury occurred on Dec. 19 at the NBA G League Winter Showcase against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. Disu missed 20 games before returning to play, reinjuring his left foot on Feb. 26 against the Oklahoma City Blue. The team will provide updates as appropriate.

