Skyforce Haults Spurs 108-101 in Overtime

March 7, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Cedar Park, TX - The Sioux Falls Skyforce edged the Austin Spurs 108-101 in overtime despite 37 lead change or ties on Friday night from H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Sioux Falls (13-13) moved to 18-1 between the Tip-Off Tournament and regular season when holding opponents to under 107 points.

Malik Williams led the way with 25 points on 9-18 FGA (5-10 3PA), 15 rebounds and six blocks. He also secured his 1,000th NBA G League point in the second quarter, as well. It marked Williams' 17th double-double this season and seventh of 15+ rebounds.

Both teams went back-and-forth to open the game, as Nassir Little paced the Skyforce with 10 points on 4-7 FGA and three rebounds to tie the game at 25-apiece with Austin (17-8) heading to the second frame. The Spurs held Sioux Falls to 33.3 percent shooting from the field (8-24 FGA) in the second quarter to take a 56-53 to halftime.

Miami HEAT two-way player posted 12 points in the third quarter. The Austin bench scored 15 points in the frame to take an 82-81 lead heading to the final 12 minutes.

Sioux Falls led 94-85 to the 7:01 mark of the fourth quarter. However, the Spurs countered with a 16-7 run to end regulation, highlighted by a Jameer Nelson Jr. putback with 0.2 seconds on the clock.

The Skyforce commanded the overtime period, going on a 7-0 run (5 by Christopher) to secure the victory and win their fourth game in the last six outings.

Christopher finished with 22 points and three assists, while Little added 19 points (8-15 FGA), eight rebounds and a block. Sioux Falls moved to 12-4 on the season when Little grabs eight-plus boards.

Spurs two-way player Harrison Ingram led Austin with 20 points on 9-14 FGA and seven rebounds. Duke Jr. finished with 17 points and seven rebounds, while Kyle Mangas added 15 points on 7-12 FGA.

Sioux Falls returns home for a four-game homestand, starting on Tuesday against the San Diego Clippers, with tip-off slated for 6:30 PM CST. Austin hosts the Mexico City Capitanes on Tuesday, as well.

