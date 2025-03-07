Long Island Nets Announce Roster Changes

March 7, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Long Island Nets News Release







LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, have acquired forward Anthony Tarke from the available player pool. In a separate transaction, forward Kendall Brown rejoined Long Island.

Tarke (6'6", 220) appeared in 37 career NBA G League regular season games (eight starts) across three seasons (2021-24) with Motor City, Santa Cruz, Maine and Wisconsin, averaging 4.4 points and 3.0 rebounds in 14.8 minutes per game. Additionally, he appeared in 11 Tip-Off Tournament games across one season (2021-22) with Motor City, posting averages of 3.0 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 13.2 minutes per game. Most recently, he appeared in 10 games (seven starts) this season with Freseros Irapuato of the Liga Nacional de Baloncesto Profesional in Mexico, posting averages of 13.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.9 steals in 31.6 minutes per game. Prior to beginning his professional career, the Gaithersburg, Md., native played one season (2021-22) at Coppin State and one season (2019-20) at The University of Texas El Paso and two seasons (2016-18) at the New Jersey Institute of Technology. In 22 contests (all starts) at Coppin State, Tarke averaged 16.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 34.8 minutes per game en route to MEAC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honors during his lone season with the Eagles.

Brown has appeared in 23 regular season games (21 starts) for Long Island this season, recording averages of 15.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals in 34.9 minutes per game in addition to appearing in 14 Tip-Off Tournament games (nine starts) for the LI Nets, posting averages of 16.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 32.3 minutes per game. He previously appeared in 31 regular season games (all starts) across two seasons (2022-24) with the Indiana Mad Ants and holds career NBA G League averages of 15.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 32.6 minutes per game across 54 games (52 starts). The 21-year-old has appeared in 21 career NBA games across two seasons (2022-24) with the Indiana Pacers, averaging 1.4 points in 4.9 minutes per game. The Cottage Grove, Minn., native was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the 48th overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft and his draft rights were then traded to Indiana on June 24, 2022. Prior to beginning his professional career, Brown played one collegiate season (2021-22) at Baylor, appearing in 34 games (all starts) and recording averages of 9.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals in 27.1 minutes per game. He received Big 12 All-Freshman Team honors during his lone season with the Bears. Brown was originally acquired by Long Island via trade with the Mad Ants on Oct. 26, 2024, he signed a two-way contract with the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 25, 2025, and was waived on March 4, 2025.

