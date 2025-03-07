Game Preview: at Austin Spurs

March 7, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Last Meeting: L, 118-113 on 2/2/25 in Cedar Park, TX

Live Stream: TUBI

All-Time Record: 18-22

Streak: L1

The Sioux Falls Skyforce finishes a three-game roadstand tonight in Cedar Park, TX and will finish the season series against the Austin Spurs tonight.

Sioux Falls comes into the contest on a two-game losing streak, but still is just a game out of the sixth and final Western Conference playoffs spot.

They dropped a back-and-forth 124-119 contest to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Tuesday, as HEAT two-way player Josh Christopher led all scorers with 30 points on 11-20 FGA (6-13 3PA), five rebounds and five assists. Bryson Warren added 24 points on 9-18 FGA (6-11 3PA) and seven assists. Nassir Little had 22 points on 10-14 FGA, six rebounds and four assists, while Alondes Williams chipped in 19 points on 9-17 FGA, five rebounds and four assists. Four-of-five starters posted four-plus assists in the loss.

Despite losing two key contributors to NBA Call-Ups this week (former Skyforce guard Jamaree Bouyea and Malachi Flynn), Austin, who's won seven-of-eight, weathered the storm and split a two-game series with the Westchester Knicks, with the latter being a 121-107 victory on Thursday night. They sit at 17-7 on the regular season and in second place in the Western Conference. San Antonio two-way David Duke Jr. led the way with 27 points and 13 rebounds on Thursday night.

So far in three games in March, Duke is averaging 29.3 points on 54.0 FG%, 10.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per 39.8 minutes a game. Austin is 7-1 on the season when Duke scores 20+ points, as well.

After tonight's game, Sioux Falls will play six of its final eight games at home (seven-of-eight against teams outside of the playoff picture), while seven of the Spurs' 10 games remaining are against teams in playoffs spots.

The Skyforce hosts the San Diego Clippers on Tuesday evening (6:30 PM), looking for a season best seven game home winning streak.

