Two-Way Profile: Vladislav Goldin

July 29, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







The Miami HEAT added one of the top interior bigs from college basketball this offseason in Vladislav Goldin, who signed a two-way contract on July 2, 2025.

Goldin, a 7-1 center from Nalchik, Russia, brings size, touch, toughness, and a knack for winning to the Skyforce frontcourt. He spent the 2024-25 season at Michigan, where he averaged 16.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 60.7 percent from the field. He helped lead the Wolverines to a Big Ten Tournament championship and was named Big Ten Tournament MVP, as well as First Team All-Big Ten.

Prior to his time in Ann Arbor, Goldin starred at Florida Atlantic University for three seasons. In 2023, he helped guide FAU to a Final Four appearance, starting all 39 games and establishing himself as one of the most efficient scoring bigs in the country. He averaged 15.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks on 67.3 percent shooting during the 2023-24 campaign. Over the course of his college career, he earned a reputation as a consistent finisher, reliable rim protector, and vocal leader in the paint.

Goldin made an immediate impact during his Summer League debut with the HEAT. He played in both the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League, posting 9.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.0 block per game across five appearances.

He capped off his summer with a dominant performance against the Milwaukee Bucks: 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, and 4 blocks, including the game-winning bucket with 11 seconds left.

"Vlad was really good for us," said HEAT Summer League head coach (and former Skyforce head coach) Eric Glass. "He plays so hard out there. He plays so physical. You'd like to have him on the floor even longer... That's why we love him."

Known for his soft hands, strength in the post, and presence as a rim protector, Goldin could have the opportunity to further develop his game in Sioux Falls, an organization known for guiding players to the next level. His combination of size, motor, and polish gives him a chance to impact games on both ends of the floor from day one.







NBA G League Stories from July 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.