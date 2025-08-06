Skyforce Acquires Michael Foster Jr.

August 6, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced the team has acquired the returning player rights to forward Michael Foster, Jr. and a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA G League Draft from the Capital City Go-Go (via the Wisconsin Herd), in exchange for the returning player rights to guard Alondes Williams.

Foster Jr., a 6-8 forward out of NBA G League Ignite, went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft. He posted 14.8 points on 49.0 FG%, 8.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per 29.9 minutes over 13 contests. He inked a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers and Delaware Blue Coats on October 16, 2022, before being waived on November 23, 2022. Foster Jr. appeared in 41 games for the Blue Coats and averaged 13.6 points on 51.9 FG%, 7.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per 24.3 minutes in 41 appearances. He posted 12.3 points on 55.6 FG%, 7.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 3.0 blocks in four NBA G League Playoff games, helping the Blue Coats reach the 2023 NBA G League Finals. His NBA G League rights were traded to the Capital City Go-Go on October 10, 2023, where he averaged 10.0 points on 57.3 FG%, 6.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per 22.1 minutes across 87 games from 2023-25. During his two stints with the Go-Go, Foster Jr. helped the team reach consecutive Showcase Cup Tournament and NBA G League Playoff appearances, as well.







