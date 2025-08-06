Motor City Cruise Announce Open Player Tryouts

August 6, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

DETROIT, Mich. - The Motor City Cruise, NBA G League affiliate of the Detroit Pistons, will host a one-day, two-session open player tryout on Saturday, Sept. 20, at Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center (6201 Second Ave, Detroit, MI 48202), beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Players who register will compete for a chance to earn an invitation to Cruise training camp in October.

Participants will showcase their skills through NBA-level drills and scrimmages in front of Detroit Pistons and Motor City Cruise Basketball Operations staff. Interested players can register at https://detroit.gleague.nba.com/tryouts by paying the $250 non-refundable tryout fee. Spots are limited, and the deadline to register is Friday, Sept. 19, at 5 p.m.

Ahead of the tryout, a Detroit Pistons Legend will be in attendance to offer insight and inspiration to participants. In addition, all tryout participants will receive and keep an official Motor City Cruise tryout jersey as part of their experience.

Each NBA G League team may invite up to three players from its local tryout to training camp. The Cruise have a strong history of finding talent through this process, including Sam Peek, Malique Jacobs, and most recently, Detroit native John Ukomadu, who became the first tryout player to make the training camp roster and complete a full season with the team-appearing in all 50 games and averaging 7.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.6 assists in 18.3 minutes per game. Additionally, Ukomadu made franchise history last season as the first Cruise player selected to participate in the annual NBA G League Slam Dunk Contest.

