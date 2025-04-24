Daniss Jenkins Named to 2024-25 NBA G League All-Rookie Team

April 24, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Motor City Cruise News Release







DETROIT, Mich. - The Motor City Cruise, NBA G League affiliate of the Detroit Pistons, announced today that two-way guard Daniss Jenkins has been named to the 2024-25 NBA G League All-Rookie Team. Jenkins is the second player in franchise history to be named to a G League All-Rookie Team and the first since Luka Garza (2021-22).

Jenkins, 6-3, 165, concluded the regular season with averages of 21.2 points (44.0% FG, 33.3% 3PT), 3.5 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.8 steals in 36.4 minutes per game. Among all qualified two-way G League rookies, Jenkins finished second in points and assists per game, while posting the fourth-highest field goal and three-point percentage. He also led all two-way G League rookies in total points (677) and assists (230), while finishing second in steals (59).

Jenkins became the first Cruise rookie in franchise history to reach 600 points and 200 assists in a single season, joining four-year NBA G League veteran Zavier Simpson (2023-24) as the club's second player to achieve the milestone. He also became the youngest player in franchise history (23 years old) to average over 20 points and seven assists in a single season.

A native of Dallas, Tex., Jenkins became the third player in franchise history to receive Player of the Week honors for his play from Feb. 10-22. Jenkins led the club to a 5-0 record, averaging 26.4 points (48.5% FG, 46.0% 3PT), 4.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.8 steals in 32.6 minutes per game during the span. He capped the week with a career high of 41 points (12-19 FG, 8-11 3PT), seven rebounds, one steal and one block in 30.5 minutes in a 127-91 victory against the Wisconsin Herd on Feb. 22, which marked the team's sixth consecutive win to tie the club's franchise record.

Jenkins also appeared in seven games for the Pistons during the 2024-25 NBA season, totaling seven points, three assists and two rebounds in 23 minutes of play.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from April 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.