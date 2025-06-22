Motor City Cruise Announce Summer Activations Across Detroit

June 22, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

DETROIT - The Motor City Cruise, NBA G League affiliate of the Detroit Pistons, will take part in a lineup of engaging, family-friendly events throughout the summer, designed to bring the community together through sports, games and fun activities.

The Cruise's summer festivities tipoff with a Motor City Cruise takeover of the Pistons' Neighbors Program at Chandler Park on June 29 from 1-4 p.m. The organization will also participate in Northwest Goldberg Cares' Hoopfest on July 19 and conclude with an appearance at the Detroit Youth Sports Showcase on August 16.

Motor City Cruise mascot, Nitro, will join Pistons Academy and select Cruise and Pistons' developmental coaches at select events throughout the summer, teaching kids across Detroit fun basketball drills. The Neighbors Program, Hoopfest and Detroit Youth Sports Showcase events are open to the public, with registration required to attend basketball clinics.

In addition to the Cruise's summer activations, there are still limited spots available for the Motor City Cruise's inaugural "Mini-Cruisers" Pistons Academy Camp. The camp will take place at Wayne State Fieldhouse from June 30-July 2 for youth grades 1-3. For more information and to register for the "Mini-Cruisers" camp, visit PistonsAcademy.com.

Below are highlights of each event with registration information:

June 29 - Motor City Cruise Neighbors Program

What: The Motor City Cruise will take over the Pistons' Neighbors Program at Chandler Park, providing interactive tent stations, fun activities and giveaways to fans with Cruise mascot Nitro and DJ HiDefStef on site. Motor City Cruise Associate Head Coach and Detroit native, Marcus Stout will also lead a basketball clinic with Pistons Academy from 2-3 p.m., with media availability to follow.

Basketball Clinic Registration: https://forms.pistons.com/1595

When: June 29, 2025, from 1-4 p.m.

Where: Chandler Park, 12200 Chandler Park Dr, Detroit, MI 48213

Who: Pistons Academy staff, Associate Head Coach Marcus Stout, Motor City Cruise's DJ HiDefStef, Nitro, Detroit residents and Motor City Cruise staff

June 30 - July 2 - Pistons Academy Mini Cruisers Camp

What: The Cruise will host its first Pistons Academy Camp over a three-day basketball camp led by Pistons Academy, featuring drills and a chance to meet Cruise Mascot, Nitro. On July 2, from 12-1 p.m., Motor City Cruise Head Coach, Jamelle McMillan will lead a session and speak to young athletes about their journey, insights and dedication to basketball. Media availability will follow the session.

Basketball Clinic Registration:https://pistonsacademy.leagueapps.com/camps/4579653-2025-pistons-academy-motor-city-mini-cruisers-camp

When: June 30-July 2, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Wayne State Fieldhouse, 1290 Warren Ave, Detroit, MI 48201

Who: Pistons Academy, Head Coach Jamelle McMillan, Nitro, Pistons Academy students (grades 1-3) and Motor City Cruise staff

July 19 - Northwest Goldberg Cares Hoopfest

What: The Cruise will join Northwest Goldberg Cares at Hoopfest providing interactive tent stations, fun activities and giveaways with Cruise mascot, Nitro. Detroit Pistons Player Development Coach, Vasu Gupta and Pistons Academy will also lead a basketball clinic from 12-1 p.m.

Basketball Clinic Registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hoopfest-2025-day-2-tickets-1207932260909

When: Saturday, July 19, from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. ET

Where: 1941 Ferry Park St, Detroit, MI 48208

Who: Pistons Academy staff, Detroit Pistons Development Coach, Vasu Gupta, Nitro and residents of Northwest Goldberg and Motor City Cruise staff

August 16 - Detroit Youth Sports Showcase

What: The Cruise will join the Detroit Youth Sports Showcase providing interactive and fun activities and giveaways to all attendees, with Nitro in attendance. Cruise Associate Head Coach Marcus Stout along with Detroit Pistons' Player Development Coaches, Vasu Gupta and Assane Sene and Pistons Academy coaches will also lead a basketball clinic from 12-1 p.m.

Basketball Clinic Registration: https://detroitriverfront.org/youthsportsshowcase

When: Saturday, August 16, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. ET

Where: 1340 Atwater St, Detroit, MI 48207

Who: Associate Head Coach Marcus Stout, Pistons Academy staff, Detroit Pistons Player Development Coaches Vasu Gupta and Assane Sene, Nitro and Motor City Cruise staff







