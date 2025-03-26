Cruise Split with Osceola

March 26, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Motor City Cruise News Release







KISSIMMEE, Fla. - With a much-needed win, the Motor City Cruise (18-15) fell short to the Osceola Magic (20-12), 109-105. Osceola finished the contest shooting 17-18 (94.4%) from the free-throw line and humbled Motor City to a 46.2 free-throw percentage to end the game.

The second-round pick, Bobi Klintman, had a tremendous performance by securing his third double-double of the season with 18 points and 11 rebounds. On defense he recorded four steals and blocked a shot in 33.3 minutes. Tolu Smith followed with his 25 th double-double of the year with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Daniss Jenkins joined with 18 points and 11 assists. Jenkins and Klintman each knocked down four three-point field goals in the loss. Additionally, Malik Hall finished the game with a career high, four steals on the defensive end of the floor.

Despite his quiet second half, Mac McClung finished with 26 points after knocking down a crucial field goal with 16.5 seconds remaining in regulation. McClung also grabbed four rebounds and tallied five assists in the win. Patrick Gardner came off the bench and scored 16 points and shot 4-5 (80.0%) from beyond the arc. Myron Gardner secured a double-double after working under the basket with 16 rebounds and 11 points scored in the contest.

The Motor City Cruise will host its final regular season game on Saturday, March 29, as the club will face the Windy City Bulls at 7p.m. ET. The game can be streamed live through The PREP (https://theprepsports.com/) or at https://gleague.nba.com/). Tickets for all Cruise home games can be purchased at https://detroit.gleague.nba.com/ or by calling 313-PISTONS.

