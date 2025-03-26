Stockton Kings Clinch Third Straight Playoff Birth

March 26, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Stockton Kings News Release







The Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, have clinched a berth in the 2025 NBA G League Playoffs presented by Google Pixel, for the third consecutive season.

Stockton is currently second in the Western Conference, with a 20-11 regular season record. This is the team's fourth overall postseason appearance in Stockton history (2018-19, 2022-23, 2023-24, 2024-25), and its ninth in franchise history (2009-10, 2010-11, 2013-14, 2015-16, 2017-18). The Kings hold a record of 30-17 between the G League Winter Showcase and regular season. Playoff matchups and final seeding will be determined as the regular season concludes in the coming days.

Stockton welcomes the Sioux Falls Skyforce for the last regular season home game on Wednesday, March 26 at 7:00 PM PST at Adventist Health Arena for 209 Fan Appreciation Night. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a bobblehead of former Stockton King and current Sacramento King Keon Ellis. The team will sport special jerseys that display the Stockton seal to commemorate the night. A sock toss will take place at the end of the first quarter where fans will throw new, packaged socks on the court that will be donated to local charities. Entertainment includes 2024 America's Got Talent contestant, Helen the foot Juggler, at halftime and the Stockton Chorale will sing the national anthem. "Merch Madness" will be taking place at the team store with 50% off select items. Fans can watch on ESPN+.

