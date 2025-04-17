Mason Jones and Isaac Jones Earn All-NBA G League Honors

April 17, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Today, the NBA G League announced that Stockton Kings guard Mason Jones has been named to the All-NBA G League Second Team, while forward Isaac Jones has received All-NBA G League Third Team honors.

This recognition comes on the heels of a historic season for the Stockton Kings, who captured their first-ever NBA G League Championship after defeating the Osceola Magic in Game 3 of the NBA G League Finals presented by Youtube TV on Monday, April 14.

Two-way guard Mason Jones was instrumental in Stockton's title run, averaging 23.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.1 steals, and 36.0 minutes per game across 20 games (all starts) during the regular season. He scored in double figures in every appearance, recorded the team's only triple-double of the season, and dropped a career-high 49 points against the Valley Suns in March. Jones carried his momentum into the postseason, where his 47-point performance on April 3 against the Valley Suns marked the third-highest scoring game in G League postseason history. In addition to his scoring prowess, Jones proved to be an elite facilitator, averaging 30.4 points and 8.4 assists in the playoffs, en route to earning NBA G League Finals MVP honors. This marks Jones' third All-NBA G League selection in his career. He also appeared in 10 games with the Sacramento Kings this season.

In his rookie season, two-way forward Isaac Jones made an immediate impact for Stockton, averaging 21.1 points (57.3% FG, 26.3% 3P, 71.8% FT), 9.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 31.9 minutes per game in 12 games (all starts) during the regular season. He earned Stockton's first-ever NBA G League Player of the Week honor (Jan. 20-26) after posting a career-high 42 points against the Santa Cruz Warriors and recording three consecutive double-doubles and 30+ point performances. In the same month, Jones was selected to compete in the 2025 NBA G League Up Next Game presented by AT&T, where he helped lead Team Braxton to a championship win. He continued his standout play into the NBA G League Finals, recording a double-double (21 points, 13 rebounds) in Stockton's Game 3 victory over Osceola. On March 22, Isaac Jones' two-way contract was converted to a standard NBA contract with the Sacramento Kings. He appeared in 40 games with Sacramento.

