Malachi Flynn Named to 2024-25 All-NBA G League First Team

April 17, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Austin Spurs News Release







AUSTIN - The NBA G League today announced that Austin Spurs guard Malachi Flynn has been named to the 2024-25 All-NBA G League First Team. Flynn becomes the seventh player in franchise history to earn All-NBA G League First Team honors, the most recent being Cory Joseph in 2012-13.

Flynn appeared in 38 total games this season with Austin, including Tip-Off Tournament and regular season contests, averaging a team-high 22.6 points, while shooting 47.3% from the field and 38.8% from the three, along with 4.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.56 steals in 32.9 minutes. Flynn scored at least 20 points in 26 games, including a season-high 35 points against the Osceola Magic on Nov. 8. He finished fourth in franchise history and 11th in the league in scoring average.

On Feb. 28, Flynn signed a 10-Day Contract with the Charlotte Hornets before returning to Austin, where he helped lead the Spurs to the postseason while averaging 30.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

A native of Tacoma, Washington, Flynn was previously named to the 2020-21 NBA G League All-Rookie Team and All-NBA G League Second Team with the Raptors 905.

