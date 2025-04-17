Malachi Flynn Named to 2024-25 All-NBA G League First Team
April 17, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Austin Spurs News Release
AUSTIN - The NBA G League today announced that Austin Spurs guard Malachi Flynn has been named to the 2024-25 All-NBA G League First Team. Flynn becomes the seventh player in franchise history to earn All-NBA G League First Team honors, the most recent being Cory Joseph in 2012-13.
Flynn appeared in 38 total games this season with Austin, including Tip-Off Tournament and regular season contests, averaging a team-high 22.6 points, while shooting 47.3% from the field and 38.8% from the three, along with 4.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.56 steals in 32.9 minutes. Flynn scored at least 20 points in 26 games, including a season-high 35 points against the Osceola Magic on Nov. 8. He finished fourth in franchise history and 11th in the league in scoring average.
On Feb. 28, Flynn signed a 10-Day Contract with the Charlotte Hornets before returning to Austin, where he helped lead the Spurs to the postseason while averaging 30.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists.
A native of Tacoma, Washington, Flynn was previously named to the 2020-21 NBA G League All-Rookie Team and All-NBA G League Second Team with the Raptors 905.
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from April 17, 2025
- RayJ Dennis Named to All-NBA G League Rookie Team - Indiana Mad Ants
- Braxton Key Named to 2024-25 All-NBA G League Defensive Team - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Jahmir Young Named to All-NBA G League Rookie Team - Windy City Bulls
- Ibou Badji Named to NBA G League All-Defensive Team - Wisconsin Herd
- Isaiah Miller Named to 2024-25 All-NBA G League Defensive Team - Austin Spurs
- Mason Jones and Isaac Jones Earn All-NBA G League Honors - Stockton Kings
- Christopher Named to All-NBA G League Third Team - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Malachi Flynn Named to 2024-25 All-NBA G League First Team - Austin Spurs
- Drew Timme Named to All-NBA G League Second Team - Long Island Nets
- JD Davison Named to All-NBA G League First Team - Maine Celtics
- Mac McClung Named to All-NBA G League First Team - Osceola Magic
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Austin Spurs Stories
- Isaiah Miller Named to 2024-25 All-NBA G League Defensive Team
- Malachi Flynn Named to 2024-25 All-NBA G League First Team
- Spurs Fall to Kings in Western Conference Finals, 118-112
- Austin Spurs Advance to Western Conference Finals
- Scott King Named NBA G League Coach of the Year