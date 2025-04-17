Mac McClung Named to All-NBA G League First Team
April 17, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Osceola Magic News Release
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The NBA G League announced today that Osceola Magic two-way guard Mac McClung was named to the All-NBA G League First Team. McClung has earned first-team honors in each of the last two seasons as a member of the Magic.
McClung was a dominant force in the regular season as he helped lead the Osceola Magic to the team's second-consecutive playoff berth as the Eastern Conference's top-overall seed. The Gate City native started all 30 games he appeared in, averaging 25.7 ppg., 5.7 apg. and 3.9 rpg. in 32.7 minpg. McClung was the league's leading scorer with 770 total points on 51.1 percent shooting from the field, top among players with over 500 shot attempts.
The former G League MVP also showed up in the playoffs as the Magic made it to the NBA G League Finals. McClung appeared and started in all five games, averaging 31.0 ppg., 6.4 apg., 2.8 rpg. and 1.0 spg. in 36.3 minpg. during the postseason.
McClung etched his name in the record books for both the Osceola Magic and the NBA. During NBA All-Star weekend, he became the first player in NBA history to win the NBA Dunk contest in three-consecutive years. McClung scored a career-high and Osceola Magic regular season franchise-record 46 points in an overtime win over the Birmingham Squadron on March 28. He then broke the playoff franchise-record with 39 points in the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Indiana Mad Ants, only to surpass it the next game with 42 points in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Maine Celtics.
Tickets for Osceola Magic 2025-26 season tickets are now available at OsceolaMagic.com/tickets or by calling 407-447-2140.
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from April 17, 2025
- RayJ Dennis Named to All-NBA G League Rookie Team - Indiana Mad Ants
- Braxton Key Named to 2024-25 All-NBA G League Defensive Team - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Jahmir Young Named to All-NBA G League Rookie Team - Windy City Bulls
- Ibou Badji Named to NBA G League All-Defensive Team - Wisconsin Herd
- Isaiah Miller Named to 2024-25 All-NBA G League Defensive Team - Austin Spurs
- Mason Jones and Isaac Jones Earn All-NBA G League Honors - Stockton Kings
- Christopher Named to All-NBA G League Third Team - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Malachi Flynn Named to 2024-25 All-NBA G League First Team - Austin Spurs
- Drew Timme Named to All-NBA G League Second Team - Long Island Nets
- JD Davison Named to All-NBA G League First Team - Maine Celtics
- Mac McClung Named to All-NBA G League First Team - Osceola Magic
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.