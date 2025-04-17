Mac McClung Named to All-NBA G League First Team

April 17, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic News Release







KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The NBA G League announced today that Osceola Magic two-way guard Mac McClung was named to the All-NBA G League First Team. McClung has earned first-team honors in each of the last two seasons as a member of the Magic.

McClung was a dominant force in the regular season as he helped lead the Osceola Magic to the team's second-consecutive playoff berth as the Eastern Conference's top-overall seed. The Gate City native started all 30 games he appeared in, averaging 25.7 ppg., 5.7 apg. and 3.9 rpg. in 32.7 minpg. McClung was the league's leading scorer with 770 total points on 51.1 percent shooting from the field, top among players with over 500 shot attempts.

The former G League MVP also showed up in the playoffs as the Magic made it to the NBA G League Finals. McClung appeared and started in all five games, averaging 31.0 ppg., 6.4 apg., 2.8 rpg. and 1.0 spg. in 36.3 minpg. during the postseason.

McClung etched his name in the record books for both the Osceola Magic and the NBA. During NBA All-Star weekend, he became the first player in NBA history to win the NBA Dunk contest in three-consecutive years. McClung scored a career-high and Osceola Magic regular season franchise-record 46 points in an overtime win over the Birmingham Squadron on March 28. He then broke the playoff franchise-record with 39 points in the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Indiana Mad Ants, only to surpass it the next game with 42 points in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Maine Celtics.

Tickets for Osceola Magic 2025-26 season tickets are now available at OsceolaMagic.com/tickets or by calling 407-447-2140.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from April 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.