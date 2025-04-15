Osceola Magic Fall Short in Winner-Take-All Game 3
April 15, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Osceola Magic News Release
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic couldn't hold off the Stockton Kings' fourth quarter run and dropped the deciding-match of the NBA G League Finals, presented by YouTube TV 118-110 on Monday night. The Magic played in front of a sellout crowd of 3,421 fans at Osceola Heritage Park.
Ethan Thompson led the Magic in scoring with 28 points on 8-of-17 shooting from the field. Myron Gardner recorded a 20-point, 14-rebound double-double for Osceola.
The Kings bench unit helped pushed them to a win, with Dexter Dennis pacing the group with 23 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field and 3-of-5 from three. On assignment from Sacramento, Isaac Jones scored 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting and pulled down 13 boards.
Kings guard Mason Jones finished with 19 points and 13 assists and was named Finals MVP.
Up Next:
The Osceola Magic have concluded its 2024-25 NBA G League season with a 22-12 regular season record.
Fans interested in season tickets for the 2025-26 NBA G League season can find more information at OsceolaMagic.com/2025-26-tickets or by calling 407-447-2140.
In Case You Missed It:
On Fri. Apr. 11, Magic two-way guard Trevelin Queen scored a career-high 25 points in Orlando's win against the Indiana Pacers. Queen shot an efficient 9-of-11 from the field and 5-of-6 from behind the arc.
Community Corner:
On Mon. Apr. 7, the Osceola Magic brought G League Finals energy and smiles to team members and pediatric patients at AdventHealth Children's Hospital prior to Game 1!
Sponsor Spotlight:
The Osceola Magic want to thank AdventHealth for providing the t-shirt giveaway for tonight's Game 3 match against the Kings.
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from April 15, 2025
- Osceola Magic Fall Short in Winner-Take-All Game 3 - Osceola Magic
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Osceola Magic Stories
- Osceola Magic Fall Short in Winner-Take-All Game 3
- Osceola Magic Drop Game Two on Road to Stockton Kings
- Osceola Magic Reign Supreme with Win over Kings
- Osceola Magic Host Best-Of-Three Series in NBA G League Finals
- Osceola Magic Punch Its Ticket to NBA G League Finals