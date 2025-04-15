Osceola Magic Fall Short in Winner-Take-All Game 3

April 15, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic News Release







KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic couldn't hold off the Stockton Kings' fourth quarter run and dropped the deciding-match of the NBA G League Finals, presented by YouTube TV 118-110 on Monday night. The Magic played in front of a sellout crowd of 3,421 fans at Osceola Heritage Park.

Ethan Thompson led the Magic in scoring with 28 points on 8-of-17 shooting from the field. Myron Gardner recorded a 20-point, 14-rebound double-double for Osceola.

The Kings bench unit helped pushed them to a win, with Dexter Dennis pacing the group with 23 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field and 3-of-5 from three. On assignment from Sacramento, Isaac Jones scored 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting and pulled down 13 boards.

Kings guard Mason Jones finished with 19 points and 13 assists and was named Finals MVP.

Up Next:

The Osceola Magic have concluded its 2024-25 NBA G League season with a 22-12 regular season record.

Fans interested in season tickets for the 2025-26 NBA G League season can find more information at OsceolaMagic.com/2025-26-tickets or by calling 407-447-2140.

In Case You Missed It:

On Fri. Apr. 11, Magic two-way guard Trevelin Queen scored a career-high 25 points in Orlando's win against the Indiana Pacers. Queen shot an efficient 9-of-11 from the field and 5-of-6 from behind the arc.

Community Corner:

On Mon. Apr. 7, the Osceola Magic brought G League Finals energy and smiles to team members and pediatric patients at AdventHealth Children's Hospital prior to Game 1!

Sponsor Spotlight:

The Osceola Magic want to thank AdventHealth for providing the t-shirt giveaway for tonight's Game 3 match against the Kings.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from April 15, 2025

Osceola Magic Fall Short in Winner-Take-All Game 3 - Osceola Magic

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.