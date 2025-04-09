Osceola Magic Reign Supreme with Win over Kings

April 9, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Myron Gardner scored 21 of his postseason career-high 30 points in the second half and the Osceola Magic took down the Stockton Kings 129-118 on Tuesday night. The Magic have taken a 1-0 series lead in the NBA G League Finals, presented by YouTube TV, and will travel to Stockton with a chance to clinch the title on Friday night.

Terry Taylor carried the offensive burden for the Kings with 28 points on 11-of-18 shooting from the field. Skal Labissière turned in an 18-point, 10-rebound performance for Stockton.

Along with his 30-point explosion, Gardner was a thorn in Stockton's side while picking up six steals. Mac McClung continued his playoff scoring dominance with 29 points while also dishing out seven assists.

The Magic and Kings were all tied up at 60-60 going into halftime, but Ethan Thompson helped push the Magic ahead for good early in the third. The Oregon State product scored eight of Osceola's first 12 points in the quarter, and the team cruised to victory.

The Osceola Magic will travel to Adventist Health Arena on Fri. Apr. 11 to take on the Stockton Kings in Game 2 of the NBA G League Finals, presented by YouTube TV. Tipoff will be at 10 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPNews.

If necessary, the Magic will return to Osceola Heritage Park for a championship-deciding Game 3 against the Stockton Kings on Mon. Apr. 14. Tipoff will be at 8 p.m. ET and air on ESPN2. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a special Osceola Magic G League Finals t-shirt, courtesy of AdventHealth.

"Our guys really shared the ball. I think that's the most important thing at any level of basketball. Then, they have a really good feel for when someone's got it going. Let's get the ball to him. Some nights it's Mac [McClung], tonight it was Myron [Gardner]. In the first playoff game against Indiana [Mad Ants], Ethan Thompson bangs four threes in the first quarter. Just for us, our guys have a complete understanding of 'get the ball to whoever has it going.' That's what we did with Myron. I'm just standing there, watching them call plays for each other. Kind of the job of a coach is to almost become obsolete. They just have that understanding and feel. Usually, Mac is the kind of guy we go to in the fourth, but even he was like 'we need to get it to Myron.' and that's what we did."

The Osceola Magic championship run continues! If necessary, the Magic will host Game 3 at Osceola Heritage Park on Monday, April 14 at 8 p.m. ET

Fans can buy tickets for a potentially championship-deciding Game 3 at OsceolaMagic.com/playoffs.

On Tuesday, Magic guard Mac McClung was named NBA G League Player of the Week for games played between Mar. 24 - Mar. 30. McClung scored a league-high 131 total points, including a Magic single-game record 46 against Birmingham on Mar. 28. Coach Dylan Murphy was also named NBA G League Coach of the Month for March, helping Osceola to a league-best 11-3 record and the top-overall seed in the G League playoffs.

The Osceola Magic want to thank AdventHealth for providing the t-shirts for tonight's giveaway against the Stockton Kings. AdventHealth will also sponsor the t-shirt giveaway for a potential Game 3 against the Kings on Monday, April 14.

