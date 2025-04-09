Stockton Kings Fall to Osceola Magic in Game 1 of NBA G League Finals

April 9, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

The Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, lost to the Osceola Magic, 129-118, in Game 1 of the NBA G League Finals presented by Youtube TV on Tuesday night at Silver Spurs Arena.

The Stockton Kings controlled the pace for most of the first quarter, but the Magic edged them out 32-30. The Kings stayed in hot pursuit in the second frame, tying the game 50-all with 5:12 left. A 7-0 run put the Kings ahead before the Magic tied the game 60-60 to end the half. The Magic outscored the Kings 38-27 in the third period and extended their lead by a high of 21 points in the fourth quarter, resulting in a 118-129 loss for Stockton.

Stockton Kings forward Terry Taylor led the team with 28 points and eight rebounds. Guard Mason Jones put up 21 points. Center Skal Labissière earned a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Guard Jon Elmore scored 14 points and forward Isaiah Crawford added six points. Guard Chasson Randle contributed 15 points off the bench.

Osceola Magic forward Myron Gardner led all scorers with 30 points and eight rebounds. Guard Mac McClung registered 29 points. Former Stockton Kings two-way center Jalen Slawson recorded 14 points and nine rebounds, while forward Alex Morales marked a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. The Magic's bench combined for 28 points.

The Stockton Kings will head home to host Game 2 of the NBA G League Finals against the Osceola Magic on Friday, April 11 at 7:00 PM PST at Adventist Health Arena. Fans can watch on ESPNews.

