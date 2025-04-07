Stockton Kings Advance to NBA G League Finals

April 7, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

The Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, defeated the Austin Spurs, 118-112, in the Western Conference Finals of the NBA G League Playoffs presented by Google Pixel on Sunday evening at Adventist Health Arena (formerly Stockton Arena).

After fighting back from a 16-2 run in the first quarter, the Kings only trailed by 10 (27-17) going into the second quarter. A 13-0 run in the second frame gave Stockton a 32-31 lead, the first of the half, but Austin would ultimately take a 52-45 lead at halftime. Forward Isaiah Crawford tied the game 67-all with 5:19 left in the third before Stockton scored 13 straight points, helping the Kings to an 88-75 lead in the third period. The Spurs posted 37 points in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough to close the gap as Stockton took the 118-112 victory.

Kings guard Mason Jones led all scorers with 38 points. Forward Terry Taylor registered another double-double with 29 points and 10 rebounds. Forward Isaiah Crawford had nine points, while center Skal Labissière and guard Jon Elmore put up 10 points and nine points, respectively. Forward Dexter Dennis and guard Chasson Randle combined for 23 points off the bench.

Austin Spurs guard Malachi Flynn paced the Spurs with 32 points. Forward David Duke Jr. contributed 23 points. Guard Kyle Mangas scored 22 points. Forward Harrison Ingram and center Ibrahima Diallo put up 10 points each.

The Stockton Kings move on to the NBA G League Finals presented by YouTube TV versus the Osceola Magic. The three-game series begins with Game 1 on Tuesday, April 8 at 5:00 PM PST at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Fla. Fans can watch on ESPNU. Stockton will host Game 2 on Friday, April 11 at 7:00 PM PST at Adventist Health Arena. Fans can watch on ESPNews. If necessary, Game 3 is slated for Monday, April 14 at 5:00 PM PST at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Fla. on ESPN2.

