Spurs Fall to Kings in Western Conference Finals, 118-112

April 7, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Austin Spurs News Release







STOCKON, Calif. - The Austin Spurs fell to the Stockton Kings, 118-112, on Sunday night at the Adventist Health Arena in the Western Conference Finals of the 2025 NBA G League Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel.

Malachi Flynn led the Spurs with 29 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists. Two-Way guard David Duke Jr. added 21 points and 5 rebounds while Kyle Mangas posted 20 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals.

Austin led 52-45 at halftime. Duke Jr. paced the Spurs with 15 first-half points, while Mason Jones led Stockton with 25. In the third quarter, the Kings responded, shooting 72.7% from the field to take the advantage into the final frame, 88-75. The Spurs outscored the Kings 37-30 in the fourth quarter and cut the deficit to three points late but were unable to complete the comeback.

Jones led the Kings with 36 points. Terry Taylor recorded a double-double with 27 points and 10 rebounds. Dexter Dennis added 11 points and 4 rebounds off the bench.

