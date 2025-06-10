Spurs Announce Six Home Priority Dates for 2025-26 Season

June 10, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Austin Spurs News Release







AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs today announced six priority dates where the team will be guaranteed home games for the upcoming 2025-26 season, presented by SWBC. This season marks the 20th anniversary of the Austin Spurs, with the celebration set to tip off at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Austin will debut its new 20 th anniversary logo for the season that features the iconic Texas outline from the Austin Toros Era with the number 20 embedded into the design. The commemorative logo will appear throughout the season on team jerseys, merchandise, and across digital platforms.

The six priority dates are listed below:

Sunday, November 9

Saturday, December 27

Friday, January 9

Saturday, January 10

Friday, January 23

Thursday, February 26 (School Day Game)

The remainder of the schedule with official times and opponents will be revealed at a later date.

For more information on the Austin Spurs, visit austinspurs.com or call (512) 236-8333.







NBA G League Stories from June 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.