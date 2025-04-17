Isaiah Miller Named to 2024-25 All-NBA G League Defensive Team
April 17, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Austin Spurs News Release
AUSTIN - The NBA G League today announced that Austin Spurs guard Isaiah Miller has been named to the 2024-25 All-NBA G League Defensive Team. Miller becomes the third player in franchise history to be named to the All-NBA G League Defensive Team, joining Amida Brimah (2017-18, 2018-19) and Jonathon Simmons (2014-15).
Miller appeared in 30 total contests this season for the Spurs, including Tip-Off Tournament and regular season games. He averaged 15.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.33 steals in 29.7 minutes. For the year he tallied 70 total steals which ranked second in the G League, despite missing the final 19 games of the season due to injury. Miller grabbed 3-or-more steals in 12 games, including a career-high 8 vs. Stockton on Dec. 29.
A native of Covington, Georgia, Miller was selected to participate in both the NBA G League Up Next Game and the NBA G League AT&T Slam Dunk at NBA All-Star Weekend before suffering a season-ending injury.
