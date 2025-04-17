Drew Timme Named to All-NBA G League Second Team

April 17, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

LONG ISLAND - The NBA G League announced today that Nets forward Drew Timme has been named to the All-NBA G League Second Team. Timme is the sixth player in franchise history to earn All-NBA G League honors and the second to earn Second Team honors.

In 29 regular season games (28 starts) for Long Island this season, Timme posted averages of 23.9 points (seventh in the league) on 57.0 percent shooting from the field, 38.5 percent shooting from 3-point range and 73.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line, 10.3 rebounds (sixth in the league), 4.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 35.6 minutes per game. The Gonzaga alumnus was the only player in the NBA G League this season to average at least 20 points and 10 rebounds per game, and finished the season tied for fifth in the league with 18 double-doubles. The 24-year-old received NBA G League Player of the Week honors for games played from March 17 through March 23 when he recorded averages of 35.7 points on 68.4 percent shooting from the field and 63.6 percent shooting from distance, 12.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals in 35.7 minutes per contest and led Long Island to a 2-1 record. He finished the week with a career-high 50 points on March 22 at Motor City and became the second player in franchise history to tally a 50-point game. The Richardson, Texas, native received his first NBA G League Call-Up after signing a multi-year contract with the Brooklyn Nets on March 28, 2025.

All-Time Long Island All-NBA G League Honorees:

First Team David Duke Jr. - 2022-23 Alan Williams - 2018-19

Second Team Drew Timme - 2024-25 Theo Pinson - 2018-19

Third Team Chris Chiozza - 2022-23 Justin Anderson - 2019-20

